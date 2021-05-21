newsbreak-logo
Rain pushes back state softball tourney to Saturday

By From Staff reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 2 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the second straight day, continuous rainfall forced the MSHSAA Spring Softball Championships to be suspended on Friday at the Killian Softball Complex.

As a result, Saturday and Sunday have four games both days.

The Class 1 tournament began at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Purdy held a 1-0 lead over Advance in the top of the third inning when rain halted play.

The Eagles (28-4) and Advance (18-4) resume their game at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by Holcomb (24-4) vs. Wellington-Napoleon (18-1) at 3:30.

After that, the semifinal games in Class 2 will be played, beginning with Diamond (20-2) at 5:30 and Kennett (16-8) vs. Skyline (22-1) at 7:30.

Sunday’s revised schedule will have all the finals, starting with the Class 1 third-place game at 10 a.m. The rest of the schedule has the Class 1 championship game at noon, Class 2 third-place at 2 and Class 2 championship at 4.

