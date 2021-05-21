NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION, Milbank School District, May 2021

May 25, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week. May 25, 1996, in The Star: Typically the line is out the door at the Calhoun County voter registrar’s office on the last registration day before an election. But yesterday, the deadline before the June 4 primary, the number of voters registering was down to a trickle — and that was a good thing, because it meant that the National Voter Registration Act, which took effect in Alabama in January, was doing its job. Before, voters had to sign up in the registrar’s office or visit a deputy registrar. Now residents can pick up registration applications in a variety of public spaces, fill it out and send it in. Voters don’t even need to show identification when they vote, but there is legislation, sponsored by a Democrat from Tallassee, that would require prospective voters to provide ID to both register and vote. The ID wouldn’t have to be a driver’s license, however. Also this date: Summer doesn’t start on the calendar until next month, but anyone who’s set foot outside isn’t fooled. It’s hot a month early, with the city’s temperature yesterday afternoon topping out at 96, a record high. Until a thunderstorm last night, the only rain around here this month was two weeks ago, when about six-tenths of an inch fell.