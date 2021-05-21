newsbreak-logo
NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR VOTER REGISTRATION, Milbank School District, May 2021

 5 days ago

Voter registration for the Milbank School District School 25-4 School Board Election to be held on June 8, 2021, will close on May 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 605-432-6711.

