REARDAN – Three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning was enough to dig the Indians out of a deep hole in their district playoff game against the Lind-Ritzville/Sprague Broncos Tuesday, May 11. Reardan ended its season with a 15-6 loss at home and finished the truncated campaign 5-8. LRS jumped on Reardan early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. The Indians held the Broncos scoreless for the following three innings, but three runs in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh gave LRS plenty of insurance.