Erskine Academy baseball defeated Lincoln Academy 15-0 by five inning mercy ruling on May 10 in Newcastle. Tristan Anderson collected the win (1H, 0B, 5K). Lincoln had just one hit, a fifth inning single to Lucas Houghton. Erskine was led at the plate by Blair with a triple and single and Rabideau a double and single. Barber drove in three runs and Rabideau three to lead Erskine.