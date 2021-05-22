City takes step to add nine lots to housing development
It’s anticipated that 37 new lots will be available for home construction by mid-summer. The change order was introduced as a result of mitigation of a wetland area that previously limited Campbell Boulevard’s extension to approximately 450 feet north of Sutherland Drive. Further extension of Campbell Boulevard, Worthington Assistant City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Jason Brisson explained Wednesday, results in the nine additional lots.www.dglobe.com