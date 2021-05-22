newsbreak-logo
City takes step to add nine lots to housing development

By Ryan McGaughey
Worthington Daily Globe
Cover picture for the articleIt’s anticipated that 37 new lots will be available for home construction by mid-summer. The change order was introduced as a result of mitigation of a wetland area that previously limited Campbell Boulevard’s extension to approximately 450 feet north of Sutherland Drive. Further extension of Campbell Boulevard, Worthington Assistant City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Jason Brisson explained Wednesday, results in the nine additional lots.

