This study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of anlotinib as a third-line and subsequent treatment for patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). We conducted this Phase 2 trial at 11 institutions in China. Patients with pathologically confirmed SCLC who failed at least two lines of chemotherapy were enrolled. Subjects were randomly assigned in a 2:1 ratio to receive either anlotinib 12 mg orally once daily for 14 days every 3 weeks or placebo. The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS).