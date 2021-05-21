Jim Henry: Mike Shannon has seen it all

Mike Shannon has seen it all during his 64 years with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

And that’s one thing that’s kept him in the Cardinals Radio Network broadcast booth for the last 50 years.

“Fifty years ago I was worried about one day at a time; now I’m still worried about one day at a time,” Shannon said Wednesday before the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Baseball/Softball Luncheon in Springfield. “The great thing about this game is you go to the ballpark every day and you never see two games alike. You guys go to work every day and it’s the same. When I go to work, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It could be a no-hitter, it could be a guy hitting four home runs. I’ve seen four home runs ... I’ve seen all that stuff, but you just never know. So it’s a pleasure to go to the ballpark every day. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Shannon received the Pinnacle Award for his lifetime of service to baseball. It’s the third honor from the hall of fame for Shannon, who was inducted in 1999 and named a Missouri Sports Legend in 2013.

A graduate of St. Louis CBC, Shannon went to the University of Missouri to play football before the Cardinals signed him as a free agent in 1958. He played nine seasons with the Cardinals (1962-70) before a kidney disease forced him to end his playing career.

Shannon played in three World Series when the Cardinals beat the Yankees in 1964 and the Red Sox in 1967 before losing to the Tigers in 1968. Shannon’s home run in Game 1 off the Yankees’ Whitey Ford is one of his signature moments.

Shannon also hit a daily double of home runs when the Cardinals changed ballparks early in the 1966 season.

On May 8, 1966, Shannon hit the Cardinals’ final home run in Sportsman’s Park, a fifth-inning shot off Joe Gibbon in a 10-5 loss to the Giants. After the game, home plate was dug up and flown downtown to the new Busch Memorial Stadium.

On May 13 Shannon belted the Cardinals’ first homer in the new $24 million stadium, a fourth-inning blast off Ken Johnson for the first run in an 8-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves. One day earlier in the inaugural game in the new stadium, Shannon had the Cardinals’ first hit — a first-inning single off Wade Blasingame — and run batted in on a triple in the third inning that scored fellow St. Louis native Jerry Buchek.

After retiring as a player, Shannon spent one year in the Cardinals’ promotions department before moving to the radio booth. He became the Cardinals’ No. 1 announcer after Jack Buck’s death in 2002, and he’s announced that his is his final season behind the microphone.

Last year in an attempt to shorten the length of games, Major League Baseball announced that relief pitchers must face a minimum of three batters unless they record the third out.

Then after COVID-19 cut the season to 60 games, MLB said doubleheaders will be seven-inning games, and if a game goes to extra innings, a runner will be placed on second base to start the inning just like the international tiebreaker used in softball.

“They are trying to shorten the game, and they are doing a good job of it,” Shannon said. “Seven-inning games are fine. Putting a guy at second base, it’s going to take them a while to (get) that. If you notice, when they first started it usually ended in the 10th inning. Now they are going 11 or 12 innings. They are figuring it out, a little bit anyway.”

Shannon has broadcast the Cardinals in seven World Series, and with the club off to a good start in 2021, Shannon might have one final postseason memory.

“What worries me is the pitching,” Shannon said. “They walk too many people, and eventually that catches up with you. What I am pleased with is this manager (Mike Shildt). He somehow, someway figures it out all the time. So I don’t bet against him. He is an amazing guy. He really is. Even though he was named manager of the year, he doesn’t give enough credit. He will.”