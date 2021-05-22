Doug Wolter: Twins' woes make us want to look the other way

Carlos Correa is a five-tool talent. Broad-shouldered at 6’ 4” and 220 lbs, Correa has phenomenal range at shortstop while possessing a cannon, and we haven’t even gotten to his superb ability at the plate. In summation, he has been the backbone of Houston’s success over the duration of his career, including winning a — albeit tainted — championship in 2017. Then came last year, a season where Houston snuck in based on the new extended playoff format. They were a poor team during the regular season and fans were eager to revel in the Astros’ early playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Twins. That was not going to happen under Correa’s watch. Houston won both games against Minnesota, made quick work of the Oakland A’s, before finally succumbing to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series. In 13 playoff games, Correa entered beast mode, hitting a whopping six home runs with 17 RBI’s, mashing to a .362/.455/.766 line.