LISTEN: Guest Host Kirby Wilbur, May 21 --3pm hour
3pm topics: Back in the saddle again - the one and only Kirby Wilbur is this weeks guest host! // A person tweeted we should hold off on pronouns for babies until they can tell what prefer... really?! // Good Samaritans help woman being stabbed at NYC subway platform // It's filing week in Washington state- If you're serious about wanting to change things in our state run for office! // Pres. Biden tells the same joke that Pres. Reagan told... doesn't get the same response // Seattle inspector general urges elimination of routine traffic stops by police // King County offers rental assistance to renters- do they offer assistance for landlords? // Listener calls.kvi.com