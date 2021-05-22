Madi Bentley, Donovyn Fowler named prep athletes of the week

Diamond softball pitcher Madi Bentley and Joplin track and field athlete Donovyn Fowler have been named the Globe’s athletes of the week for the week ending May 15.

MADI BENTLEY

Bentley, a junior right-hander, pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and one walk in Diamond’s 1-0 victory over College Heights Christian in a Class 2 quarterfinal game May 13 at Sarcoxie.

Bentley retired the first 12 batters she faced, then gave up a walk on a 3-2 pitch to start the fifth inning. The only other batter to reach base was Jayli Johnson, who doubled with two outs in the sixth inning.

Bentley entered this weekend’s state semifinal game with a 15-1 record and 1.78 earned run average. She’s allowed 35 runs (28 earned) and 75 hits in 110 innings, struck out 208 batters and walked 27.

“She throws hard, hits her spots well, and she changes it up well,” Wildcats coach Kelsey Parrish said. “And it’s definitely her drive. She wants it more than anyone and pushes herself.

“She’s a lot more confident in herself in the circle than in her freshman year. She’s stepped up and filled more of a leadership role this year. She inspires others who want to follow in her footsteps.”

DONOVYN FOWLER

Fowler, a junior, picked up two event wins and four top-4 finishes in the Class 5 District 6 track and field meet May 15 at Nixa High School.

Fowler’s first-place finishes came in the field events, recording a distance of 22 feet, 3.75 inches in the long jump and 47-7.25 in the triple jump. His mark in the triple jump bested the mark set by the runner-up, Raymore-Peculiar’s Cameron Rodriguez, by nearly three feet.

Fowler currently holds the best mark set in the triple jump in Class 5. He’s currently ranked as the No. 37 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2022 by MileSplit USA.

“Donovyn has had a really great year,” Joplin coach Brandon Taute said. “He started off well, obviously. He broke the school record in the long jump right out of the gate. He battled some injuries in the middle of the year, but he’s finally gotten healthy and he’s starting to peak at the right time.”

Fowler placed second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.42 seconds, and he was the anchor for Joplin’s 4x100 relay team that placed fourth.