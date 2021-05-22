newsbreak-logo
Joplin, MO

Joplin tornado by the numbers

By From staff reports
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 1 day ago

Facts and numbers related to the Joplin tornado and recovery have been accumulated by the city of Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, and were made available to the public in observance of the 10th anniversary of the storm.

According to those calculations:

The tornado

  • churned 6-plus miles through Joplin with wind speeds of about 200 mph and then was on the ground 7 more miles as it tore through southern Duquesne and into rural Jasper and Newton counties. Though wind speeds were high, the tornado actually moved as slowly as 10 mph in some places. The twister was on the ground 38 minutes.

There were

  • 161 people who were killed outright or who died later of tornado injuries.

The storm

  • hit 7,500 dwellings in Joplin; 4,000 of those were destroyed. That left 9,200 people displaced. Also, 1,308 pets were left homeless, but 529 were later reunited with their owners.

There also

  • were 553 businesses destroyed or damaged. Those businesses had 4,500 to 5,000 employees, and about 3,000 of them were kept on company payrolls.

Of those

  • businesses, 500 reopened, and 30 have not. About 150 new businesses have opened since the tornado.

The destruction

  • generated nearly 3 million cubic yards of residential debris. It was all cleared in a mission assigned by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by Aug. 7, 2011.

Those who

  • registered with FEMA for disaster assistance numbered 10,746, which includes residents who lived outside Joplin and Duquesne. More than $21 million in grants was provided to those residents outside the cities for help with home repairs, temporary housing and other needs.

FEMA provided

  • temporary housing, many in trailers, for those from 586 households.

Joplin received

  • $321 million in aid for recovery efforts including cleanup and debris removal as well as rebuilding. Of that, $158 million was awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was used on 54 projects related to infrastructure and environmental repairs, housing and neighborhoods, schools and community.

There have been 2,524 new single-family houses built in Joplin since 2011, an average of five a week.

