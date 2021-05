The third round of the PGA Championship is over and some of the world's best players have battled tough conditions on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Phil Mickelson (-7) stands alone atop the field after Round 3. Mickelson's 2-under 70 on Saturday kept him just ahead of Brooks Koepka (-6) and Louis Oosthuizen (-5). Mickelson stretched his lead to five strokes after 10 holes on Saturday, but a bogey on 12 and double bogey on 13 allowed Koepka and Oosthuizen to get back within reach.