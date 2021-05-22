Thor 4 leaks reveal a major change to one Endgame location
New Asgard is getting quite the upgrade. The Asgardians are getting into a lucrative new business in Thor: Love and Thunder. Filming on the fourth Thor film has been underway for several months, and behind-the-scenes leaks and set photos are already offering fans a sneak peek at some of Love and Thunder’s surprises. Even now, as the film prepares to wrap up its Australia shoot in the very near future, leaks from the production continue to pop up online.www.inverse.com