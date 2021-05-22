Thor 4 leaks reveal a major change to one Endgame location

Marvel Legends collectors were caught off guard today with three new reveals in the MCU Infinity Saga run they have been doing. This line is getting out some of the figures they had not gotten to in the past, and in this wave, we got two 2 packs and a single pack figure, two of them all long-requested figures. The first two-pack features Rescue and Captain Marvel from the final fight in Avengers: Endgame. The second is an Iron Man 3 pack featuring the Mark XXI suit and Happy Hogan. Finally, we get the Mark III armor from the very first Iron Man film, one we have been clamoring for, for quite some time. Check them all out below.