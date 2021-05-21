7 Tips for Driving That Badass Off-Roading Rig You Just Bought
Sitting in the driver seat of a two-door Jeep, I hear Scott Trager’s voice crackle over a GMRS radio, “Drivers, put your vehicles in 4-low. They will remain in 4-low for the duration of your stay at NORA.” Behind me, there is a line of four-wheel-drive SUVs, each spaced two car lengths apart. The order goes Toyota, Jeep, Toyota, Jeep, Jeep. We’re about to go down a hill following an instructor who is on foot and will guide us through our first off-road trail ride of the course on a network of switchbacks and off-camber turns.www.fieldandstream.com