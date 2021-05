EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Department of Public Health announced seven coronavirus-related deaths and 38 new cases Thursday morning. The latest fatalities included: 2 men in their 50s2 women in their 70s2 men in their 70s1 man in his 90s El Paso County's pandemic death toll now stands at 2,585. There are The post 7 more El Paso virus deaths as young teens begin to be vaccinated appeared first on KVIA.