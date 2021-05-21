newsbreak-logo
Archbold, OH

NSCC holds 2021 spring commencement

By Swanton Enterprise
swantonenterprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwest State Community College in Archbold celebrated the 2021 graduating class at its spring commencement ceremony this past weekend, with an open-air celebration on the Archbold Campus. The ceremony recognized 190 graduates who completed an Associate degree or certificate program with NSCC during fall, spring or summer term, comprising a...

