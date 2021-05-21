newsbreak-logo
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds College students present research at national conference, meet congressional staff

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEdmonds College students Bandhna Bedi, Elizabeth Morales and Miia Sula presented their research on the environmental consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic at a virtual conference on April 28. The annual Posters on the Hill conference is sponsored by the Council on Undergraduate Research and is usually held on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

