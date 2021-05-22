newsbreak-logo
Cherokee County, OK

FLOWER POWER: Cherokee County boasts over 143 marijuana 'grow' operations, but owners cite problems

By Grant D. Crawford gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for green thumbs to invest in the medical marijuana industry after Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788 in 2018. Since then, dispensaries have been popping up throughout town, but behind the scenes is the ever-expanding network of grow houses in Oklahoma. On the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s list of licensed commercial growers, there are at least 143 operations in Cherokee County alone, although it’s unclear how many are currently functioning.

