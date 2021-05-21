newsbreak-logo
Georgia war hero awarded Medal of Honor

By Alana Austin
13abc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor Friday to a retired Army Ranger who showed incredible acts of valor more than 70 years ago during the Korean War. Retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett, Jr., 94, received the nation’s top military honor at a special ceremony...

