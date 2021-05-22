Blogilates Creator Cassey Ho on Following Your Dreams: "Never Let Who You Are Stand in the Way"
Blogilates creator Cassey Ho wasn't always famous for Pilates: she started off playing tennis at a young age, and her dad was her coach, so naturally, she loved to move. In high school, Ho was preparing for a pageant and found Pilates because she'd seen the Mari Winsor Pilates DVDs. "I begged my mom to get it for me! I was amazed at how graceful and strong everyone was in these videos, and I wanted to be just like them," Ho told POPSUGAR.www.popsugar.com