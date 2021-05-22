Blogilates Creator Cassey Ho on Following Your Dreams: "Never Let Who You Are Stand in the Way"

Remember who you were before their heart crashed into yours. Remember your imperfections, your edges, you stories woven into every bone and muscle in your body, the maps laid out along the curve of your spine. Remember every carefully curated thread of DNA that makes you so unapologetically you. Remember how your skin celebrates when it is drenched in the sun, remember each freckle that appears on your cheeks and every sunspot that marks your shoulder from your days basking in the glow of the sun. Remind yourself that those blissful, sun-soaked moments will always be yours. Remind yourself that you are a masterpiece, even though you lay in fragments right now. Because with these pieces, you will put yourself back together so bewitchingly and you will create a new mosaic – a mosaic that their hands have never tarnished or touched.