Clark County filing week wraps up as familiar Republicans join races
The final day of filing for elections later this year yielded at least 27 new candidates, including some familiar names in local Republican politics. Friday afternoon was the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to appear on the Aug. 3 Primary Election ballot. A total of 155 candidates, for 76 offices, had filed with the Clark County Elections office for seats on various city councils, boards and commissions.www.columbian.com