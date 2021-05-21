newsbreak-logo
Tribune shareholders approve takeover by Freeman parent Alden Global

By Associated Press
Daily Freeman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, on Friday approved a takeover by hedge fund Alden Global Capital, whose MediaNews Group chain includes the Daily Freeman. Alden, which already owned one-third of Tribune, now takes full control of the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore...

Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Column: The ugly truth of the Alden sale, and how newspapers might survive

News broke midday on Friday that stockholders had approved a deal to sell Tribune Publishing to Alden Global Capital, a particularly sterile and heartless-sounding name, even for a hedge fund. In an elevator fart of a move, the second-largest shareholder, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, voted neither yes nor no (not even...
BusinessDEALBREAKER

Opening Bell: 5.24.21

Daniel R. Blume from Orange County, California, USA / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) Former Goldman Executive Sumit Rajpal Launches Buyout Firm [WSJ]. The new firm, to be called GrowthCurve Capital, will focus on companies in the technology, healthcare and financial- and information-services sectors and target deals with an enterprise value between...
Chicago, ILPosted by
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A hedge fund is taking over the Tribune papers

Shareholders for Tribune Publishing approved a $630 million takeover bid by NYC-based hedge fund, Alden Global Capital, known for expanding profits by slashing newsrooms. The unions representing several Tribune newspapers including the Baltimore Sun, Chicago Tribune and Hartford Courant, opposed the deal sparking concerns over the future of local papers. NPR’s David Folkenflik joins.
Chicago, ILkclu.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

After a roller coaster ride of a process, the newspapers of the Tribune Publishing Company have been sold. That includes the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News and other metro newspapers up and down the East Coast. The new owner is Alden Capital, a hedge fund company that has slashed newsrooms at the hundred daily newspapers that it already owns. A rival bid fell short, in large part 'cause no one came forward who wanted to save the Chicago Tribune. NPR's David Folkenflik joins us.
Businessboisestatepublicradio.org

'Vulture' Fund Alden Global, Known For Slashing Newsrooms, Buys Tribune Papers

The New York-based hedge fund Alden Global Capital – known for slashing its newspapers' budgets to extract escalated profits – won shareholder approval Friday for its $633 million bid to acquire the Tribune Publishing newspaper chain. The purchase represents the culmination of Alden's years-long drive to take over the company...
New York City, NYodwyerpr.com

Media Maneuvers: Alden Global Capital Officially Bags Tribune Publishing

Alden Global Capital’s bid to acquire Tribune Publishing has been successful. Tribune shareholders approved the deal, which is valued at $630 million, on Friday. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who, in addition to owning the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union Tribune controls 24 percent of Tribune’s stock, abstained from voting on the transaction. Alden, which currently owns such papers as the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News through its Digital First Media chain, already owned one-third of Tribune. The company is known for aggressive cost-cutting measures at its papers. The deal has been opposed by many Tribune employees as well as outside observers, but the search for an alternate buyer failed. “The purchase of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on getting publications to a place where they can operate sustainably over the long term,” said Alden president Heath Freeman in a statement.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Acquired by Alden Global Capital

Tribune shareholders voted in favor of acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Tribune publishes the Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, Sun-Sentinel, and Daily Press, among others. In February, Tribune agreed to be acquired Alden Global Capital in a $630 million deal, pending shareholder approval....
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
Baltimore, MDbaltimorefishbowl.com

As newsroom ‘vampire’ Alden wins shareholders’ approval to buy Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers, staff plan to continue fight for local news

Shareholders voted Friday to approve Alden Global Capital’s $633 million purchase of Tribune Publishing, the parent company of The Baltimore Sun. Alden, the New York-based hedge fund that became Tribune’s largest shareholder in November 2019, has been labeled a “hedge fund vampire” for draining newsrooms dry and reaping their profits.
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Tribune Employees Outraged Over Alden Global Capital Acquisition: ‘Terrible News’

Tribune Publishing employees spoke out Friday in the wake of shareholders voting to approve the company’s acquisition by hedge fund Alden Global Capital. “This is terrible news for the Chicago Tribune and all our sister newspapers. It’s also terrible news for the communities these papers cover and, I’d argue, for the country,” Rex Huppke, humor columnist for the Chicago Tribune, tweeted. “So I’m going to take a moment to feel angry, disappointed and a bit scared. Then I’m going to do exactly what my colleagues here in Chicago, and my colleagues in Baltimore and New York and Hartford and Orlando and in newsrooms across the country, will do: get back to work.”
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Forbes staffers announce intention to unionize

At Forbes, a publication known for its coverage of the rich and powerful, its employees are fighting for something rather less glamorous: fair pay and job security. Staffers at the 103-year-old magazine brand announced Tuesday their plans to form a union.
BusinessNew York Post

Opposition to Alden takeover of Tribune heats up ahead of vote

Opposition to hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing is bubbling up ahead of next week’s deal vote, including three legal fights, plans for multi-city rallies and written pleas for new buyers. “Please buy this newspaper,” ran a May 5 headline in the New York Daily News. “The stakes are clear,”...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Tribune reporters vow to keep fighting hedge fund owner

Reporter Gregory Pratt, president of the Chicago Tribune's guild, says Friday's vote to let Alden Global Capital take over Tribune Publishing was "a very dark day for journalism." He says his colleagues will continue to advocate for local ownership and civic minded journalism.
PoliticsTimes Daily

AP says it is reviewing social media policies after firing

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press said Monday that it is launching a review of its social media policies after questions were raised about last week's firing of one of its journalists who had expressed pro-Palestinian views. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
Presidential Electionthewirechina.com

Whose News?

The day Joe Biden was sworn in as president — January 20, 2021 — was a good day for news apps. Stuck at home due to the global pandemic, many Americans turned to their phones to watch the historic coverage. They downloaded news apps en masse, boosting installs up to 170 percent according to Sensor Tower, a San Francisco-based company that tracks the global app economy. CNN, for instance, saw 27,000 new installs from the Apple App Store alone that Wednesday. But if the day was a boon for traditional news outlets, it was a coup for a relative newcomer in the American news media. News Break, an app that focuses mostly on local news, registered 62,000 installs on Apple’s App Store alone — the culmination of a breakout year for the app. While national news apps saw moderate growth in 2020 — CNN and Fox News had 4–5 million new downloads in 2020 — News Break reportedly had 23.7 million installs, the most among news apps in U.S. stores. Five years after launching, News.