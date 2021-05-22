Prep notebook: Jefferson Academy girls soccer proving it’s still the best
It didn’t take long for Jefferson Academy girls soccer to climb in the Class 3A rankings. Three weeks into their 2021 schedule, the top-ranked Jaguars have hardly skipped a beat as they’ve downed four opponents with relative ease and tied another 3A behemoth in No. 2 Kent Denver. Since that opening 1-1 match to the Sun Devils, they’ve also taken out No. 10 Prospect Ridge Academy (3-0 score), No. 13 Peak to Peak (4-0), No. 3 Colorado Academy (4-1) and St. Mary’s Academy (9-0). Colorado Academy was the No. 1 team before the Jaguars dethroned it.www.broomfieldenterprise.com