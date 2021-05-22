Prep notebook: Jefferson Academy girls soccer proving it’s still the best

If you see the Middle Park volleyball team smiling extra big on their way out of town today, you might smile back at them and wave because the Panthers have earned it. For the team’s five varsity seniors — Brianna Renteria, Maggie Pfeiffer, Katie Trail, Dominyka Reventaite and Kate McCauley — they know what it’s like to struggle, to work hard and not always see the wins pile up behind them. Last year, the team didn’t perform nearly as well as they would have liked to, and that’s one reason this year’s success has been that much sweeter.