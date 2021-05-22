newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson, CO

Prep notebook: Jefferson Academy girls soccer proving it’s still the best

By Alissa Noe
broomfieldenterprise.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t take long for Jefferson Academy girls soccer to climb in the Class 3A rankings. Three weeks into their 2021 schedule, the top-ranked Jaguars have hardly skipped a beat as they’ve downed four opponents with relative ease and tied another 3A behemoth in No. 2 Kent Denver. Since that opening 1-1 match to the Sun Devils, they’ve also taken out No. 10 Prospect Ridge Academy (3-0 score), No. 13 Peak to Peak (4-0), No. 3 Colorado Academy (4-1) and St. Mary’s Academy (9-0). Colorado Academy was the No. 1 team before the Jaguars dethroned it.

www.broomfieldenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Fort Morgan, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Jefferson, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Track And Field#Chargers#Shot Put#Eagles#Home Field#Jaguars#Jefferson Academy#Kent Denver#The Sun Devils#Prospect Ridge Academy#St Mary S Academy#Stargate#Tigers#The Broomfield Shootout#Knights#Chsaanow Com#Lions#Fairview Boys Lacrosse#Top 10 Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Park County, COskyhinews.com

Middle Park baseball puts up 44 runs in two league games

When the Panthers’ offense and defense are clicking, Middle Park can field a pretty salty baseball team this season. The squad is young with just a handful of juniors and seniors in the lineup, but two teams in the league have already felt the power of Middle Park’s pitching and hitting.
Park County, COskyhinews.com

Middle Park’s Seth Holestine earns first-team all-league honors for boys hoops

Four players for the Middle Park boys basketball team have been selected for all-league honorable mention honors this year, and junior Seth Holestine secured a first-team nod. Panthers coach Todd Williams reported the end of year awards for Middle Park boys hoops this year, and Holestine also got an all-state honorable mention in addition to his all-league designation.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Middle Park heads off to state tournament today

If you see the Middle Park volleyball team smiling extra big on their way out of town today, you might smile back at them and wave because the Panthers have earned it. For the team’s five varsity seniors — Brianna Renteria, Maggie Pfeiffer, Katie Trail, Dominyka Reventaite and Kate McCauley — they know what it’s like to struggle, to work hard and not always see the wins pile up behind them. Last year, the team didn’t perform nearly as well as they would have liked to, and that’s one reason this year’s success has been that much sweeter.