How to Spend a Day in Harrison, NJ

If you’re looking for a local day trip, Harrison is a hidden gem not too far from The Mile Square that offers incredible historic sites and is rich in its diversity. Named after William Henry Harrison, the 9th (and shortest-serving) president of the U.S, this Hudson County town has so much to offer. The first steam engine in North America was set up in the Schuyler Copper mines. Some of the industries that called Harrison home included The Edison Lamp Works, Otis Elevator, The RCA Company, and many more. President William Taft named Harrison the “Beehive of Industry” in 1912 – and the name stuck. The New York Times even called Harrison “the next Hoboken” for its proximity to NYC. From delicious food to beautiful scenery, there’s so much to explore in Harrison. Read on to find out why Harrison should be the next stop on your list of places to visit.