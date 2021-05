Charles Spencer, brother of the princess who died in 1997, urged an investigation. He argues that the BBC would have tricked him into persuading his sister to take part in the much-watched panorama program. Bashir is said to have shown him false documents proving that members of the princess’s staff had been paid to spy on them. As early as 1996, it became known that fraudulent bank statements had been used, but an internal BBC investigation at the time concluded that the editors of Al-Bashir, Panorama and BBC News had made no mistakes.