They search for traces of bamboo on ballot papers, they search for a watermark with purple UV light, they are looking for destruction Files In a computer system. Run by a company called Cyber ​​Ninjas, they are looking for evidence that Joe Biden didn’t get the most votes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest precinct, on Nov.3. If they find evidence, their mission is accomplished, because the recount taking place these days in a ballroom on the Fairgrounds in Phoenix, Arizona, is blatantly biased. It’s so biased that it makes even district Republicans uncomfortable.