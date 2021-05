KENNEDALE — The 2021 season came to an end for the Godley Lady Cats with a 14-3 loss in six innings to Aubrey in the Class 4A area playoffs Friday night. Godley held a 1-0 lead entering the fifth inning but Aubrey took control with five runs in the fifth inning and then the Lady Chaps exploded for nine runs in the top of the sixth inning to make it a 14-1 game.