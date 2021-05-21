newsbreak-logo
From Cambodia to Southern California: Telling the Story of a King of Donut Shops

pbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Los Angeles native, Alice Gu began her career as a Director of Photography, working with renowned directors Werner Herzog (on his fascinating Lo and Behold: Reveries of the Connected World) and Stacy Peralta. Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton, a documentary directed by Academy Award-nominated director Rory Kennedy, was vividly, beautifully shot by Gu as the cinematographer. But now she’s taken the lead with The Donut King, Alice’s feature directorial debut. The film captures the rollercoaster of a life’s journey of Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy, who arrived in California in the 1970s and, through a mixture of diligence and luck, built a multi-million dollar donut empire up and down the West Coast.

