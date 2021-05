"It was a significant pay cut," Mayne tells The Athletic, speaking about his exit after 27 years at ESPN. "It was a big pay cut to do essentially the same job. It was a 14% reduction in time worked and a 61% reduction in money earned. I thought the variance was too much. I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. It’s my choice to stay or not stay. It was still a good amount of money in the real world. I’m not trying to frame this as woe for me. Nothing like that. I just think I can do better elsewhere. So I told them that I feel like you’ve got a certain over-under on my worth and I’m going to go play the over. They did not seem to care that I made that choice."