Myanmar junta to dissolve Suu Kyi’s political party, report says

In case the Myanmar junta’s brutal onslaught against protestors, civil society leaders, opposition politicians, poets, and virtually everyone else who opposed their coup did not make it clear, the armed forces intend to stay in power, following the February 2021 coup, for a long time. In the past day, they detained Danny Fenster, a U.S. citizen and the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, before he departed for Kuala Lumpur. Frontier Myanmar, an independent news outlet that has delivered groundbreaking coverage in recent months, has stated that Fenster was not allowed to board his 10 p.m. flight and has been sent to Insein Prison, a Myanmar prison notorious for its abuses and torture. The junta has arrested many other journalists as well since the February 1 coup – at least 34, by the count of Reporting Asean, a monitoring organization.