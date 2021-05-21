newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Myanmar junta to dissolve Suu Kyi’s political party, report says

By Bloomberg News
Newsbug.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyanmar’s junta-appointed election authorities will dissolve the political party of detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a local news outlet reported, all but ensuring the army and its proxies will win an election planned for next year. Thein Soe, chair of the Union Election Commission, said Friday the National...

www.newsbug.info
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar Army#National Elections#Opposition Party#Political Party#Nld#Irrawaddy#Southeast Asian#Opposition Groups#Fresh Elections#International Observers#Traitors#Security Forces#Civil Servants#Incitement#Authorities#Western Governments#Sanctions#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsledburyreporter.co.uk

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi makes first in-person court appearance

Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has appeared in court in person for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power on February 1. State television MRTV broadcast on its evening news programme the first photo of Ms Suu Kyi since the coup. It showed...
Politicsjurist.org

Myanmar’s ousted leader Suu Kyi appears in public for first time since coup

Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s ousted State Counselor, attended court on Monday for the first time since the military junta overthrew the democratically elected government in early February. Monday’s hearing was her first public appearance since the coup d’état. Suu Kyi’s court attendance was a big step as all of...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Burma's ex-leader makes court appearance

BANGKOK -- Burma's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, made an in-person appearance in court Monday for the first time since the military arrested her when it seized power Feb. 1. Burma's MRTV broadcast on its evening news program the first photo of Suu Kyi, 75, since the coup. It...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Suu Kyi vows to continue work in first post Myanmar coup remarks

Myanmar’s detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi vowed her pro-democracy political party would continue its work despite being slated for dissolution in her first public appearance since her government was overthrown in a military coup. In a message passed to her lawyers ahead of a court appearance in the...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Myanmar's Suu Kyi defiant in first comments since coup

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi voiced defiance on Monday as she made her first court appearance since the military detained her in a coup, vowing her political party would live on. Myanmar has been in uproar since the February 1 putsch, with near-daily protests and a nationwide civil disobedience movement. The military has killed more than 800 civilians in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group. The junta has threatened to dissolve Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party -- which swept elections in 2020 -- over alleged voter fraud.
Foreign PolicyCouncil on Foreign Relations

Myanmar Junta Detains U.S. Journalist: The Junta Digs In

In case the Myanmar junta’s brutal onslaught against protestors, civil society leaders, opposition politicians, poets, and virtually everyone else who opposed their coup did not make it clear, the armed forces intend to stay in power, following the February 2021 coup, for a long time. In the past day, they detained Danny Fenster, a U.S. citizen and the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, before he departed for Kuala Lumpur. Frontier Myanmar, an independent news outlet that has delivered groundbreaking coverage in recent months, has stated that Fenster was not allowed to board his 10 p.m. flight and has been sent to Insein Prison, a Myanmar prison notorious for its abuses and torture. The junta has arrested many other journalists as well since the February 1 coup – at least 34, by the count of Reporting Asean, a monitoring organization.
TV ShowsPosted by
Reuters

Myanmar state TV shows Suu Kyi in court in first pictures since coup

Myanmar state television showed deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi in court on Monday in the first pictures of her to emerge since she was overthrown in a Feb. 1 coup. Suu Kyi, 75, was shown in the dock, sitting upright with her hands in her lap and wearing a surgical mask. She sits next to ousted president Win Myint and another defendant as two police officers stand behind them.
Militarytheedgemarkets.com

Fighting surges in Myanmar's growing anti-junta conflict

BANGKOK (May 23): Fighters opposed to Myanmar's military junta fought with troops in the east of the country on Sunday and claimed to have killed more than 13 members of the security forces, captured four, and razed a police station, local media said. The fighting near the border of Southern...
Worldtheblend.ie

Election chief plans to dissolve Suu Kyi’s NLD: the Tribune India

The head of the Myanmar military-appointed state electoral commission said on Friday that his agency would consider dissolving the former ruling Aung San Suu Kyi party for his alleged involvement in electoral fraud and that its leaders would be accused of treason. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party was...
PoliticsMiami Herald

Suu Kyi to appear in Myanmar court after long public absence

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi will appear in court in person on Monday to face a charge of "incitement to sedition." The sedition charge is the most serious she faces, but she is also accused of violating a state secrets law and breaking coronavirus containment measures. Suu Kyi...
Politicsraventribune.com

Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi meets lawyers for the first time

Status: 05/24/2021 11:30 am. The disabled head of government of Myanmar has not been seen in public since his arrest nearly four months ago. Aung San Suu Kyi is now appearing in court and meeting her legal team for the first time. The ousted Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu...
Politicswtaq.com

Fighting flares in Myanmar town on Chinese border

(Reuters) – A gun battle erupted on Sunday between Myanmar security forces and an alliance of armed ethnic groups opposed to February’s coup, at a town on the border with China, Myanmar media said. The fighting at Muse, one of the main crossing points to China, was the latest to...
Politicsdallassun.com

Myanmar military leader sought to shift to civilian rule

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], May 23 (ANI): Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday expressed the intention to seek a shift to civilian rule in his first interview with foreign media after the February 1 coup. The General's comments in an online interview with Hong Kong's Phoenix Television, reported...
WorldThe Guardian

Myanmar’s military rulers suspend more than 125,000 teachers for opposing coup

More than 125,000 school teachers in Myanmar have been suspended for joining a civil disobedience movement to oppose the military coup that overthrew the country’s elected government in February, an official of the Myanmar Teachers’ Federation said. The suspensions have come days before the start of a new school year,...
PoliticsVoice of America

Myanmar Junta Says Deposed Leader to Appear in Court

The head of Myanmar’s military government said Saturday that ousted leader. Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health and would appear in court in coming days. “She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a May 20 virtual interview with Hong Kong-based broadcaster Phoenix Television, parts of which were released on Saturday. It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi on February 1.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Factbox: Suu Kyi's NLD Party Championed Democracy in Myanmar

(Reuters) - The National League for Democracy (NLD) party of Aung San Suu Kyi is to be dissolved by the electoral commission set up by the Myanmar military junta that overthrew her in a Feb. 1 coup, local media reported on Friday. Here are some facts about the party. *...