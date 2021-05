Over the last few weeks, businesses have been slowly starting to reopen and restrictions eased in many parts of the country. However, the pandemic isn't over yet. During his podcast The Osterholm Update: COVID-19 on May 5, Michael Osterholm, Ph.D., MPH. Dr. Osterholm is the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, issued a sober warning while talking with host Chris Dall. Read on to find out what he had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.