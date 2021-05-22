newsbreak-logo
Denver, CO

Denver resident Scott Mangino announces CU Board of Regents run

By Katie Langford
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver resident and technology professional Scott Mangino is seeking election to a statewide seat on the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents in 2022. Mangino, a 34-year-old Democrat, announced his candidacy for at-large regent this week. The seat is currently held by Republican Regent Heidi Ganahl, who was elected in 2016.Ganahl did not respond to emails requesting comment on whether she will run for reelection.

