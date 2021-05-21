newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota County, FL

Top county building official out after medieval probe

By Don Brennan
snntv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County’s top building official, under investigation while developing a new home for the Sarasota Medieval Fair, has resigned. According to the Herald Tribune, Kathleen Croteau resigned from the Planning and Development Services department on May 12. Neither Croteau or her supervisor explained the reason for her departure, though it appears that she was forced out. Croteau’s involvement with the new 50-acre site for the Fair off State Road 70 in Myakka City has drawn scrutiny from both the Florida Department of Transportation and the Manatee County Inspector General’s Office.

www.snntv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Myakka City, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Under Investigation#State Department#Inspector General#Construction Work#Snn Tv#The Herald Tribune#County Policy#Scrutiny#Work Duties#Calls#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota schools mask rule up for discussion again Tuesday

The Sarasota County School Board is set to discuss the district's mask policy once again during a workshop on Tuesday, amid shifting federal guidelines and increased pressure to loosen the rules for the final weeks of school. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance saying that people fully...
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

First segment of expanded Legacy Trail to open in July

County leaders will officially open the first segment of the northern extension to the Legacy Trail on July 6. When completed, the entire extension will connect the trail from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Payne Park in downtown Sarasota. Asphalt has been laid on segment one,...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

EDITORIAL: We can't put off fixing River Road

OUR POSITION: River Road may be the most dangerous highway in Sarasota County and we need to move with more urgency to widen it. Remember how relieved and happy so many of us were to hear funding for widening River Road between U.S. 41 and Interstate 75 was approved?. The...
Siesta Key, FLfox13news.com

'Save Siesta Key' explores incorporation to have a louder local voice

SIESTA KEY, Fla. - The dredging of Big Pass, a development planned at Stickney Point and U.S. 41, and a roundabout have left some Siesta Key residents exploring incorporation. "We feel like we've lost the battle," said Tracy Jackson, who has lived on Siesta Key for seven years and is also a board member with Save Siesta Key. "We have the support because of all the battles we feel like we've lost."
Tallahassee, FLMysuncoast.com

New sentencing hearing ordered for killer in 2004 Sarasota case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The Florida Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man who killed 11-year-old Carlie Brucia 17 years ago in Sarasota County, in a case that drew national attention. Justices issued a unanimous, one-paragraph order directing a new hearing for...
North Port, FLyoursun.com

Bingo! Game to help North Port conservation group

NORTH PORT — A bingo game could benefit North Port's wildlife and plants, the city's yet developed greenspace, its sponsors insisted on Monday. Participants in that fundraising effort buy squares on a bingo card, the proceeds to be used to buy a single parcel in North Port. The idea is keeping undeveloped residential lots as greenspace and for habitat.
Tallahassee, FLcbs12.com

Brucia killer gets new sentencing hearing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — The Florida Supreme Court on Friday ordered a new sentencing hearing for a man who killed 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in Sarasota County in a case that drew national attention. Justices issued a unanimous, one-paragraph order directing a new hearing for Joseph Smith, now...
Sarasota County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Sarasota County Sheriff A. Hoffman Issues 2021-2025 Strategic Plan

SARASOTA, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office today released its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, a roadmap that will guide the agency over the next four years. Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman worked with Dr. Jim Sewell, retired Assistant Commissioner for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), to facilitate the strategic planning process. Over several weeks, Dr. Sewell met with an internal employee workgroup, members of the agency’s command staff, and community stakeholders to identify issues that are important to all three groups.
Sarasota County, FLsrqmagazine.com

American Rescue Plan Monies Coming to Local Governments

The American Rescue Plan is about to send a remarkable influx of federal dollars into local governments. The US Department of Treasury came out with guidance this week for $110.7 billion headed to county and city governments around the country. This is a pivotal moment for local governments and our quality of life and well-being.
Sarasota, FLsnntv.com

FDEM ending COVID-19 testing sites on the Suncoast

SARASOTA - The Florida Department of Emergency Management is ending COVID-19 testing sites. Drive-thru testing at 5400 Bradenton Road will end testing operations Sunday, May 16th, at 5PM, or when daily capacity is reached. This is in addition to the walk-up testing at the Robert. L Taylor Community Complex which...
Sarasota, FLsarasotafl.gov

Citywide public health emergency extended through May 21

Contact: Jason Bartolone, Communications Specialist 941-928-3988; jason.bartolone@sarasotaFL.gov. Sarasota, FL: The City of Sarasota has extended its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through May 21 following a weekly review, as required by the City Charter, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency order was issued Friday by...
Sarasota County, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Construction on the Legacy Trail Extension Is Ahead of Schedule

Bikers, walkers and joggers, rejoice! Construction of the new segments of the Legacy Trail is ahead of schedule. The extensions will bring the trail from Culverhouse Nature Park in south Sarasota to Fruitville Road, and also connect the existing trail to North Port. Originally, the project was not expected to be completed until 2024, but now Sarasota County anticipates that most of the building will be done before then.
North Port, FLHerald Tribune

North Port cuts back on fee increase for athletic field rentals

NORTH PORT – Youth and recreational leagues in North Port will enjoy a price break compared to elsewhere in Sarasota County, as the North Port City Commission decided Tuesday to not adopt fee increases planned by Sarasota County on Aug. 1. Instead, commissioners reached consensus on the parks and recreation...
Sarasota County, FLMysuncoast.com

Sarasota sheriff’s strategic plan to focus on communication, growth

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan on Thursday, that focuses on communication, diversity and growth. Themes within the new report include identifying ways to enhance sheriff’s office operations and citizen engagement, planning and adapting to the changing needs of Sarasota County, creating an environment that supports an inclusive and diverse workforce, and developing programs that reduce inmates’ recidivism and supports reintegration.
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

No quarantine for vaccinated students in Sarasota, Manatee counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students in Sarasota and Manatee Counties who have both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will not have to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure. Officials with both school systems say that students will not be made to quarantine after an exposure. Sarasota County Schools said students will not be made to sit out of sports either if they are vaccinated, so long as they are not showing symptoms.
Manatee County, FLHerald Tribune

Manatee County School Board faces mask pushback, protest planned

The Manatee County School Board faced an angry group of parents and community members calling for the board to suspend the School District’s mask policy for the final weeks of the school year during the board's meeting on Tuesday evening. Tuesday's meeting included several speeches from parents imploring the board...
Sarasota, FLMysuncoast.com

FDOH reporting statewide positivity rate of 4.41%

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 4,053 new cases in its Thursday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,282,613 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity rate is at 4.41% with Manatee County reporting at 4.33% and Sarasota at 2.90%. There are also 47 new deaths statewide with one new death reported in Manatee and two deaths in Sarasota County.