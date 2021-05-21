Top county building official out after medieval probe

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Sarasota County’s top building official, under investigation while developing a new home for the Sarasota Medieval Fair, has resigned. According to the Herald Tribune, Kathleen Croteau resigned from the Planning and Development Services department on May 12. Neither Croteau or her supervisor explained the reason for her departure, though it appears that she was forced out. Croteau’s involvement with the new 50-acre site for the Fair off State Road 70 in Myakka City has drawn scrutiny from both the Florida Department of Transportation and the Manatee County Inspector General’s Office.