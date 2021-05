Alicia Keys knows how to rock an awards show, and her performance at the 2021 BBMAs, commemorating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, did not disappoint!. Alicia Keys marked 20 years since one of the biggest moments in her career — honoring the album that started it all! The incredible songstress and musician, 40, was introduced with a beautiful video package from Michelle Obama, who reflected on Alicia’s remarkable career thus far. Then, it was time for the singer to take the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. Alicia sang a medley of her hit tracks from her debut album Songs In A Minor. The soulful singer sat at the piano and rocked a bold denim suit with a fierce hat, and reminded her fans that she’s “never leaving the keys.”