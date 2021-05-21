Merchants pan streetscape plan with less parking on Main Street

SARASOTA (SNN TV) - A group of downtown business owners is asking the city not to proceed with a plan to widen sidewalks and reduce parking in certain areas of Main Street. According to The Observer, the project is still in the conceptual stage, but merchants are gathering signatures from businesses who are unhappy with the plan for less parking, and because of the time it would take to construct the new look. Main Street streetscaping is an idea from the Downtown Improvement District, which discussed the potential benefits of widening sidewalks, creating a more pedestrian-friendly environment and providing more room for outdoor cafes. However, the plan would reduce the number of parking spaces on the two blocks from 98 to 23.