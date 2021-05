Olympic National Park Washington. Today was a beautiful sunny day as we headed from our hotel on the beach to the Lodge on the lake. We are staying in the Lake Quinault Lodge, which as you guessed it on Lake Quinault. The lake is actually owned by the Quinault Indian Reservation who charge a fee to fish in the lake above the fishing license cost. The Indian Reservation is shut down so you are not allowed to fish on the lake. This really bummed Kevin out. However, you can head up the road and go to their casino. Go figure…We met up with Phil, Gale, Barry and Margaret at the lodge. Phil and Gale are staying at a RV site just up the road and the rest of us at the lodge. We all went for a little sightseeing around the lake. We stopped at the World’s Largest Sitka Spruce (nothing like the World’s Largest frying pan in Iowa). It was a massive tree and estimated to be about 1000 years old. We also stopped at 2 waterfalls. The area can get up to 180 inches of rain creating incredible rainforests. It was so spectacular to see the waterfalls running through.