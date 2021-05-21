newsbreak-logo
Oregon to offer $1 million lottery drawing for COVID vaccine recipients

By DIRK VANDERHART Oregon Public Broadcasting
East Oregonian
 3 days ago

SALEM — Any Oregonian 18 or over who’s received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible on June 28 to win up to $1 million, under an incentive program announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Friday, May 21. Brown announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon,” campaign, a...

www.eastoregonian.com
