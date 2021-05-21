newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

2,088.81 MT Growth Expected In Automotive Carbon Fiber Components Market | Rising Use Of Carbon Fiber Materials In Automotive Industry To Boost Growth | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The automotive carbon fiber components market is expected to grow by 2,088.81 MT during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of over 5%. The report throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect.

Automotive Carbon Fiber Components Market: Growing use of Carbon Fiber Materials in the Automotive IndustryGrowing concerns over the environment have been forcing automakers to focus on improving the efficiency of their vehicles. Besides, the rising competition among automobile manufacturers and OEMs is increasing the use of energy-efficient, advanced, and lightweight materials in automotive applications. Components made of carbon fiber materials are highly preferred in the automotive industry owing to their high strength-to-weight ratio compared to metals. For instance, they are 20% lighter than conventional materials such as aluminum and titanium. With the rising demand for supercars and the growing popularity of hypercars, the use of carbon fiber components is expected to increase in the automotive industry during the forecast period.

For more insights, Ask for a Free Sample Report

As per Technavio, the rising competition among super sports car manufacturers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automotive Carbon Fiber Components Market: Rising Competition Among Super Sports Car ManufacturersImprovements in socioeconomic conditions in several countries have subsequently increased the demand for mid-segment, luxury, and sports cars over the years. The growing popularity of such vehicles is encouraging automakers to increase their product offerings. Prominent sports car manufacturers such as Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, and Ferrari are differentiating their cars to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Apart from using high-performing engines, these automakers are equipping their cars with advanced safety systems and technologies that enhance overall performance. This is increasing the use of carbon fibers in supersport cars as they enhance the performance quotient of vehicles and help improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Therefore, the rising competition among supersport car manufacturers is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive carbon fiber components market during the forecast period.

"Enforcement of stringent carbon emission and fuel efficiency norms and increasing production of automobiles will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Automotive Carbon Fiber Components Market: Segmentation AnalysisThis market research report segments the automotive carbon fiber components market by application (powertrain, exterior, and interior) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive carbon fiber components market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high automobile production in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket - Global automotive brake components aftermarket is segmented by product (brake pads, brake shoes, brake calipers, brake rotors, brake drums, and brake hoses), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive 48V System Market - Global automotive 48V system market is segmented by application (mild HEVs, low-powered BEVs, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About TechnavioTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactsTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-carbon-fiber-components-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2-088-81-mt-growth-expected-in-automotive-carbon-fiber-components-market--rising-use-of-carbon-fiber-materials-in-automotive-industry-to-boost-growth--technavio-301296710.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
245
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Brake Calipers#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Trends#Automotive Industry#Market Growth#Automobile Manufacturers#Market Demand#Mt#Cagr#Lamborghini#Mclaren#Bugatti#Ferrari#Analysisthis#Apac#Mea#Technaviotechnavio#Oems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
China
Related
Marketscoleofduty.com

Automotive Engineering Services Market Research Report by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications | HCL Technologies Limited; IAV; ALTRAN; Ricardo; Tech Mahindra Limited

Global Automotive Engineering Services Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive Engineering Services Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market 2020–2027 Development & Growth Analysis Including Key Players | Arconic, Automotive Wheels Ltd, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik, Beyern Wheels

Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive Wheels Aftermarket Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook | Autoneum, STS Group AG, HEAD acoustics GmbH, Verdict Media Limited

As Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market report has precise and accurate analysis of market trends, future developments, market segments and competitive analysis which suits the needs of all sizes of businesses in the Automotive industry. This Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market research report involves a key data and information about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour, which is of utmost importance when it comes to achieving a success in the competitive marketplace. This market report encompasses many vital parameters about market analysis which can be used for your business.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Automotive Air Conditioner Pressure Switch Market: Biggest Innovation to Boost Global Growth Rate 2020 Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

The global Automotive Air Conditioner Pressure Switch market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Air Conditioner Pressure Switch market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:. History Year: 2014...
Marketsmccourier.com

Automotive Brake Actuator Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Shares And Forecast 2019-2029

Automotive Brake Actuator Market Research Study Tracks Latest Developments and Future Outlook. Global Automotive Brake Actuator market is set to be influenced by a bevy of factors, including COVID-19 impact and broader public-private push toward inducing momentum. In a new comprehensive study, Fact.MR offers in-depth analysis and insights on how Automotive Brake Actuator sales will grow/decline during the forecast period (2019-2029).
Marketscoleofduty.com

Automotive Hypervisor Market Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2019-2025 | Mentor, a Siemens Business; Visteon Corporation; Wind River Systems, Inc.; Sasken Technologies Ltd

Being a comprehensive market research report, this Global Automotive Hypervisor Market report undoubtedly meets the strategic and specific needs of the business. With the use of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis which are two of the standard, prominent and full-proof methods, this Global Automotive Hypervisor Market report is been framed. All of these parameters about Automotive industry are again researched acutely for the enhanced and actionable market insights. Furthermore, the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions employed by the several key players are explained well by systemic company profiles covered in this Global Automotive Hypervisor Market report.
MarketsSentinel

China Internet Data Center Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers –AlibabaGroupHoldingLimited, ChinaMobileLimited

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the China Internet Data Center market in its latest report titled, “China Internet Data Center Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market Significant Growth, Research Trends 2021 | Maturation & Expansion By – DowAksa, Toray Industries, SGL Group

The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like DowAksa, Toray Industries, SGL Group, Hexcel Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Plasan Carbon Composites, Kringlan Composites AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, TenCate NV, Toho Tenax Co. Ltd., Zoltek Companies Inc. operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Handheld Imager Market (Future Trends PDF) | Growth Values and Forecast to 2031

The Global Handheld Imager Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Handheld Imager Market include Zircon, Fluke, FLIR Systems, ULIS. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Dietary Fibers Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Dietary Fibers 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Dietary Fibers market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Dietary Fibers industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces Market Research Segment, In-depth Analysis 2021 | Insights & Trends By – Cree, Infineon, Qorvo

The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Cree, Infineon, Qorvo, Macom, Microsemi, Mitsubishi Electric, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, Nichia, Epistar, Samsung, Analog Devices, Panasonic, Texas Instruments, Ampleon, Sumitomo Electric, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dialog Semiconductor, Powdec, Polyfet operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global RTD/High Strength Premixes Market Hike in Growth, Business Forecast 2021 | Updates & Research By – Suntory Holdings, Diageo, Kirin Holdings

The Global RTD/High Strength Premixes Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The RTD/High Strength Premixes research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global RTD/High Strength Premixes Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Suntory Holdings, Diageo, Kirin Holdings, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Mark Anthony Brands, Asahi Group Holdings, Brown-Forman, Takara Holdings, Pernod Ricard Groupe, Bacardi & Co, Shanghai Bacchus Liquor, Castel Groupe, Phusion Projects, Halewood International, Oenon Holdings operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Aerospace & Defensemurphyshockeylaw.net

Aircraft Sealants Market Insight, future scope, product application – Aircraft Manufacturing,Aircraft Aftermarket

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Aircraft Sealants Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Aircraft Sealants Concentrate players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
Economyneighborwebsj.com

Automotive Lighting market to see huge growth by 2025 ?, Koito, Valeo, Magneti Marelli, Hella, Stanley Electric

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Lighting Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Automotive Lighting market. The report contains numerous market estimates relating to the size of the market, sales, output, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. The report also provides a complete study of the future trends and developments of the industry, while highlighting the main driving and restraining forces for this market. It also explores the position of the industry’s leading market players, including their corporate overview, economic review, and SWOT analysis.
Marketsneighborwebsj.com

Automotive Push Rods market getting back to growth ?, Lunati, COMPcams, Schaeffler, Smith Bros. Pushrods, Wuxi Xizhou Machinery

New Automotive Push Rods Market Industrial Development Study 2019-2025. A comprehensive analysis to deliver Latest insights into the acute characteristics of the market of the Automotive Push Rods. The report contains numerous market estimates relating to the size of the market, sales, output, CAGR, consumption, gross margin, price, and other significant factors. The report also provides a complete study of the future trends and developments of the industry, while highlighting the main driving and restraining forces for this market. It also explores the position of the industry’s leading market players, including their corporate overview, economic review, and SWOT analysis.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Carbon Fiber Textile Market Regional Outlook 2020 – Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2025

Carbon Fiber Textile , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Carbon Fiber Textile market. The all-round analysis of this Carbon Fiber Textile market depicts the data and throws light. The demand-side and supply-side styles are monitored to offer a very clear picture of this industry scenario across different geographies.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Heavy Load Connector Market (PDF) | Overview. Business Profiles and Global Forecast to 2031

The Global Heavy Load Connector Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Heavy Load Connector Market include Gute, TE Connectivity, Weidmuller, Molex, Phoenix Contact, Wieland Electric, Knapp GmbH, Mouser, RS Components, KONG Italy, Smiths Connectors. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Lockdown impact on Growing Medium Market Global Demand, Research and Top Leading Player to 2026

“Global Growing Medium Market 2021“research offers highlights of the business with key insights, applications, and the industrial chain structure. Furthermore, it provides information on the worldwide market containing the latest patterns, focused scene investigation, key locales, and their improvement status. Advanced approaches and plans are examined just as assembling procedures and cost structures are dissected likewise. The report states import/trade utilities, market figures, cost, value, income, and gross productivity of the market. Also, with the emergence of the global pandemic, the effect of COVID-19 is analyzed in the Growing Medium report. Depends on the type and applications, the entrance of new products and research involved in the growth of innovative products is one of the major aspects which is expected to have an influence on the Growing Medium Market. In addition, the impact of lockdown on production and the impact of demand on these products is one of the major factors that are likely to affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Digital Integrated Passive Device Market ( Huge Demand PDF ) Analysis, Growth Dynamics and Forecast to 2031

The Global Digital Integrated Passive Device Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Digital Integrated Passive Device Market include STATS ChipPAC Ltd(US), ON Semiconductor(US), STMicroelectronics(Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG(GE), Amkor Technology(US). These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Nanotube Electronics Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026 – UpMarketResearch

Global Nanotube Electronics Market report gives a thorough analysis of this dynamic focus of this market with a secondary search. The report sheds light on the Nanotube Electronics forecast, share, demand, development patterns, and also their current industry size. The Nanotube Electronics report forecast for the next several years and examines the historical data. The analysis assesses that the plan patterns embraced by major players that are dominant and studied by the Nanotube Electronics industry size. The report estimates how big this market is concerning revenue for the forecast period. Loopholes are ascertained using resources, and stocks are figured, such as by the info, divides, and also checked through primary sources and secondary sources.