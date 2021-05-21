newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Statesville Pediatric Dentistry Announces Grand Reopening Of New Office Location In Statesville, North Carolina

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Statesville Pediatric Dentistry - an established and reputable pediatric dental practice with a holistic approach to oral care for children - celebrated the grand reopening of their new location in Statesville, North Carolina, on May 13, 2020.

Statesville Pediatric Dentistry's new address is 1454 Fern Creek Drive, Statesville, NC, located in the Creekside Medical and Professional Complex along Fern Creek Drive and U.S. Hwy 64, with easy access to I-77.

Local businesses, residents, and the Chamber of Commerce came out to show their support for the new location in this growing community. The attendees enjoyed music, giveaways, and special treats from Kona Ice - the mobile shaved ice company. The staff also provided office tours to the guests to showcase the office's unique décor, which was designed to honor the long-standing history of the city's annual Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Pediatric Specialists Matthew Zimmer, DMD, Kaitlin Valerio, DDS, and David E. Thome, DDS, performed the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

"It's amazing to see the community come together to celebrate our official grand reopening and the unveiling of our new building," said Dr. Matthew Zimmer. "We now have an office that is bigger and can see more patients. We have new technology that we have brought in, and we are excited to celebrate with everyone."

Statesville Pediatric Dentistry's mission is to provide quality care to every guest and patient through attentiveness, open communication, and education. The pediatric dental practice is suited to create a unique experience for all guests and patients, from its contemporary interiors to its up-to-date equipment.

About Matthew Zimmer, DMDDr. Matthew Zimmer, a Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist of over seven years, strives for perfection and works tirelessly to educate patients on good overall dental health and proper dental hygiene. He is an expert in his field and has served as a trusted local source for dental-related topics and needs throughout the community. Dr. Matthew Zimmer is a Diplomat of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Dental Society.

To learn more about Dr. Matthew Zimmer, read his biography at StatesvillePediatricDentistry.com/

About David E. Thome, DDS, FAAPDDr. David E. Thome, a Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist of over 19 years, strives to make every child's visit an enjoyable experience to help them and their parents understand the essentials for building good oral health. In 2019, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) renewed Dr. David E. Thome's fellowship and membership status, FAAPD. This fellowship honors and recognizes pediatric specialists who go above and beyond in the field of pediatric dentistry and organized dentistry. Dr. David E. Thome also serves as a Diplomate to the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry.

To learn more about Dr. David E. Thome, read his biography at NCPediatricdentistry.com/David-Thome/.

About Kaitlin Valerio, DDSAs a pediatric dentist, Dr. Valerio strives to create a safe, fun, and inviting environment for her patients and their families. Her energetic and passionate personality allows her patients to feel comfortable so she can provide the best care possible. Dr. Kaitlin Valerio is a proud member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the American Dental Association.

To learn more about Dr. Kaitlin Valerio, read her biography at StatesvillePediatricDentistry.com/.

About Statesville Pediatric Dentistry Statesville Pediatric Dentistry is a trusted pediatric dental practice with a modern approach to oral care. Based on a genuinely patient-centered model, Statesville Pediatric Dentistry is just as dedicated to the community as it is to its patients through the support of various local and regional charitable organizations. Statesville Pediatric Dentistry is a proud affiliate of NC Pediatric Dentistry.

Press Contact:

Denica Harrell980-223-2607 https://statesvillepediatricdentistry.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statesville-pediatric-dentistry-announces-grand-reopening-of-new-office-location-in-statesville-north-carolina-301297181.html

SOURCE Statesville Pediatric Dentistry

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
245
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Office#Community#The Chamber Of Commerce#Kona Ice#Dmd#Board Certified Pediatric#Faapd#Nc Pediatric Dentistry#Organized Dentistry#Pediatric Specialists#Location#Office Tours#N C#Medical#Festival#Dds#Proper Dental Hygiene#I 77#Fern Creek Drive#Statesville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Health Services
Related
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

KB Home Announces The Grand Opening Of Fishers Ridge, A New-home Community In Willow Spring, North Carolina That Offers Half-acre Homesites. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home (KBH) - Get Report today announced the grand opening of Fishers Ridge, a new, single-family home community in Willow Spring. Willow Spring is conveniently located near Interstate 40, Interstate 540 and Highway 401, and within minutes of dining and shopping in downtown Fuquay-Varina and Holly Springs. This press...
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

Celebrating Dubois Medical Clinic

Congratulations to Dr. Vaughn Morgan for ten years of service with Community Health Centers. We appreciate your commitment to quality patient care. “I have traveled extensively in my time and have never received such caring treatment. The citizens of Dubois have a real gem with their clinic and the entire staff that takes care of you there.”
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

North Dispensaries Announces Grand Opening in Pevely, Missouri

North Dispensaries (North) is announcing that the grand opening of their medical cannabis dispensary will take place on Saturday, May 29 at 1709 Highway Z in Pevely. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m., including an official ribbon cutting ceremony and limited promotional giveaways. North will remain open until 9 p.m. on this day.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia Square, a New Gated Townhome Community in a Prime Orange County Location

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Magnolia Square, a new, gated townhome community situated in a prime Orange County location. The new community is located in Buena Park, California, just off Interstate 5 near Highways 39 and 91, providing easy access to the area’s major employment centers and John Wayne Airport. Magnolia Square is also just minutes away from popular shopping, dining and entertainment and a short drive to Orange County’s popular beaches, attractions and outdoor recreation.
Suwanee, GAsuwaneemagazine.com

Medical Aesthetics of Suwanee Announces New Location

Medical Aesthetics of Suwanee is a professional medical center that offers skincare solutions to clients of all types. Whether patients wish to eliminate hair in undesirable places, lose weight, remove an unwanted tattoo, improve the look of frown lines, restore the volume and hydration to the skin or rejuvenate skin without surgery, they have the technology and experience to achieve optimal results. Their team provides medical-grade skincare treatments and only utilizes FDA-cleared and FDA- approved technologies and products. In addition, all of their providers receive extensive training in the products and services they provide. Visit Medical Aesthetics of Suwanee’s new location at 451 Northolt Pkwy in Suwanee. For more information call 770-935-5753 or visit DuluthAesthetics.com.
Leitchfield, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Extension Office opens in new location

Concluding a three-year process, the Grayson County Extension Office has officially set up shop in its newly constructed facility. Kindra Jones, Grayson County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, said discussions about the construction of a new facility began in 2018 when staff members from the Grayson County Cooperative Extension Service approached their district board and foundation about the need for more space.
Economycdcgamingreports.com

North Carolina: Eastern Band Of Cherokee Indians forms new holding company

The North Carolina-based sovereign nation Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Thursday announced the creation of a new holding company. ECBI Holdings, featuring a new management team and board, will diversify the tribe’s holdings in the commercial gaming and hospitality business. Former regional president for Caesars Entertainment R. Scott Barber will be chief executive officer, and Adele Jacobs-Madden, an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will be chief financial officer.
Cary, NCfranchising.com

SoBol Opens Its 50th Franchise Location and First In North Carolina

The Fast-Growing Acai Bowl and Smoothie Bar Marks the Milestone Opening By Looking To The Future. The new store’s owners, Jenny and Lloyd Goldstein, are excited to embark on this new journey and have plans to open two more locations in the Triangle region. “We’re very excited to be able to open the 50th SoBol location here in North Carolina,” said Jenny Goldstein. “Cary has really welcomed us and we’re excited to be able to become part of the community. They’ve already given us so much and we look forward to giving back as well.”
North Adams, MAPosted by
WNAW

Mayor Of North Adams Announces City Offices To Reopen

The Commonwealth leads the nation in vaccinating residents, with 75% of adults receiving at least one dose. To date, over 4 million residents have received a first dose, with 3.2 million fully vaccinated. On Monday, May 17, Governor Baker, Lt. Governor Polito, Secretary Kennealy, and Secretary Sudders announced that all remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted effective May 29.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Cooling center locations announced

Local officials have announced the locations and conditions for cooling centers this summer in Kern County. In general, cooling centers are open in the San Joaquin and Kern River valleys when the temperature is forecasted to be 105 degrees or higher, in desert areas when temperature is forecasted to be 108 degrees or higher, and in Frazier Park when the temperature is forecast to be 95 degrees or higher.
Huntersville, NCfranchising.com

Booming Youth-Fitness Concept Ninja Nation Opens First North Carolina Location

The new location will be owned and operated by former Hollywood stuntman Kevin Cassidy and his wife Megan, offering 12,000 square feet of world-class obstacles to accommodate both adults and kids, providing them the opportunity to play, train, and compete in a state-of-the-art arena while developing skills, strength, and confidence. To celebrate their grand opening, the Huntersville location will be offering special pricing on birthday parties, class packs, open gym punch passes and memberships. On Saturday May 22, they will be doing 1-hour open gym tickets for $10 and a Ninja Showcase from 3pm-4pm with a special guest appearance by American Ninja Warrior competitor, Geoff Britten.
Health Servicesmorrowcountysentinel.com

Hospital Advisory Board meets Monday

Time: May 24, 2021 06:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) https://zoom.us/j/9138024436?pwd=bUdZaXhhZmpTU3h3K3dwSWhSSjdxdz09. 3. Review of next draft of committee recommendation. Link to all committee documents for members and the public:. https://zimbra.xmission.com/home/healthadvisorygroup@co.morrow.oh.us/Briefcase/Pu. blic/Data%20Information.
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Banner Drug prepares for move into downtown Statesville

Banner Drug’s downtown location in Statesville is still a few weeks from its move down Center Street, but the store will see a significant change today as the Rx Grill it shares space with prepares its final meals. “It was a good run. My wife and I were born and...