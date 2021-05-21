newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Thrive IP® Represented Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC In U.S. District Court

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly 2.5 years of litigation (prolonged in part due to COVID-19), the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a Dismissal Order following a confidential settlement of the lawsuit filed by Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC against multiple parties in Civil Action No. 2:18-cv-00656. The lawsuit was related to the enforcement of various intellectual properties prosecuted by Bernard S. Klosowski of Thrive IP ® on behalf of Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC. The suit included multiple counts including patent and copyright infringement, unfair competition, trade secret theft, breach of contract, conspiracy, and other causes of action under Virginia statutory and common law.

Trans-Radial Solutions, LLC was represented in the litigation by Bernard S. Klosowski of Thrive IP ® and W. Ryan Snow and David Hartnett of Crenshaw, Ware & Martin, P.L.C.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-ip-represented-trans-radial-solutions-llc-in-us-district-court-301297203.html

SOURCE STIPKALA & KLOSOWSKI LLC D.B.A. THRIVE IP

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
245
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radial#Intellectual Properties#U S District Court#Patent Litigation#Civil Litigation#Patent Infringement#Copyright Infringement#Trans Radial Solutions#Llc#The U S District Court#Thrive Ip#Crenshaw Ware Martin#P L C View#Ware Martin P L C#Prnewswire#Breach#Civil Action#Multiple Parties#Trade Secret Theft#Contract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
LawBusiness Insider

U.S. District Court Issues Favorable Decision for IQVIA Against Veeva

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced that the U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued a favorable decision in its litigation with Veeva Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The Court ruled on IQVIA’s motion for sanctions, finding Veeva engaged in massive destruction of evidence, engaged in a cover-up of its wrong-doing, and repeatedly lied about its actions. The court sanctioned Veeva five separate times in the decision to punish Veeva for its violations of rules in the litigation, including multiple adverse jury instructions, limitations on the use of evidence at trial and an award of legal fees and costs. Specific language from the decision includes:
Maryland Statebizjournals

Who's Who in Law 2021: Judge Richard D. Bennett, U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland

Employer: U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. For U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, there's still something special about being in a courtroom. Between telling anecdotes of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and discussing the latest book he has read, Bennett talks about how Zoom has helped courts move cases along more quickly during the pandemic. While he thinks the use of technology has been beneficial and is a trend that is here to stay, he said he does not want Zoom to replace in-person court hearings permanently.
Lampasas County, TXlampasasdispatchrecord.com

DISTRICT COURT

Lampasas County 27 th District Court convened recently, with Judge John Gauntt presiding over the day’s hearings. Among the cases moved forward on the docket were: Jury announcement Aug. 6 for Ricky Levonne Williams of Temple, on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument involving an elderly person. A jury trial could be held Aug. 16. Pretrial hearing on May 6, 2022 for Kelly Lynn Moore of…
Businesslegalreader.com

LogistiCare Solutions, LLC Settles Pregnancy Discrimination Suit for $120K

LogistiCare Solutions, LLC recently agreed to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit filed by the EEOC. Pregnancy is an exciting time for many women. However, when it comes to the workplace, women may face roadblocks in their careers, including discrimination. This is exactly what happened to two employees working for LogistiCare Solutions, LLC. As a result, a lawsuit was filed and recently settled in the employee’s favor. LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, a medical transportation company based in Phoenix, Arizona recently agreed to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit that was filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). According to the suit, “LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, now doing business as ModivCare, fired two women because they were pregnant.”
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DEADLINE ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline In Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) - Get Report ("Emergent") investors that the firm has filed a securities fraud class action lawsuit on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Emergent common stock between April 24, 2020 and April 16, 2021 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action, captioned Roth v. Emergent BioSolutions Inc., et al., Case No. 1:21-cv-01189-PX (the " Roth Action"), was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland (Southern Division). To view a copy of the Roth Action complaint, please click here.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Provention Bio, Inc. And Certain Officers - PRVB

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Provention Bio, Inc. ("Provention" or the "Company") (PRVB) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 21-cv-11613, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Provention securities between November 2, 2020 and April 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Harrisonburg, VADaily News-Record

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Area Papa John's

A federal judge approved a class-action lawsuit Monday against a company that owns 22 Papa John’s franchises, including the Harrisonburg location. The lawsuit, filed in October in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg by a former delivery driver in Staunton and Waynesboro, claims that drivers were not properly compensated by the pizza chain for using their personal vehicles.
LawHouston Chronicle

Candee Wilde Named New Executive Director for the Delaware Valley Environmental American Inn of Court

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. The Delaware Valley Environmental American Inn of Court (DVE-AIC) recently appointed Greenberg Traurig attorney Candee Wilde as its next executive director. A member of the global law firm’s Environmental Practice and based in the Philadelphia office, Wilde will be just the second person to hold the post since DVE-AIC organized in 1996.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III - CFAC

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III ("CFAC" or the "Company") ( CFAC) relating to its proposed merger with AEye, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CFAC will acquire AEye through a reverse merger, with AEye emerging as a publicly traded company.
LawLaw.com

From Super Lawyers to Stealing Clients: Recent Developments in Professional Responsibility

In this article we review a number of recent developments touching on diverse parts of the professional responsibility universe, from conflicts of interest issues that arise when a judge’s former law clerk works in a law firm with a matter in front of the judge for whom the law clerk formerly worked, through a case that considers when departing lawyers tortiously interfere with their former firm’s business, to the latest legislative efforts to remedy the inequitable treatment of New York lawyers who reside outside the state.
California StateLaw.com

On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers

Retired Judge Mark S. Millard of the Orange County Superior Court is now a mediator and arbitrator at JAMS. He will work in the organization’s Orange County Resolution Center, where he will focus on cases related to family law. Millard joined the Superior Court in 2003 after working for more than 20 years in private practice.