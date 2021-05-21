Billy Vena reinterprets Taylor Swift's "this is me trying" as a cruising, 80s-infused lament

It finally happened! Olivia Rodrigo met her music idol Taylor Swift. During the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, the pop superstars came face to face for a sweet picture backstage. Needless to say, the interaction has been a long time coming! Olivia has been a fan of Taylor since she was a little kid, and has often discussed how Taylor's songwriting has influenced her own music. After getting the attention of Taylor when she covered one of her songs last year, Olivia has actually developed a closer relationship with the singer these past few months.