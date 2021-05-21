newsbreak-logo
Billy Vena reinterprets Taylor Swift's "this is me trying" as a cruising, 80s-infused lament

By Robin Fulton
earmilk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanama native and now Texas-based alt-pop icon in the making, Billy Vena's superlative take on modern pop is truly kaleidoscopic, perhaps compounded by the goggles donned in the above photo. With a lot of music releasing at the moment alluding to the impact of the events of the past year, Vena looks to his inspirations yet again, compellingly opting to add his astronautical spin on Taylor Swift's "this is me trying."

Taylor Swift
