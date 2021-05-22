$ 4.48 Bn Growth Expected In Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market During 2021-2025 | Strong Demand From Automotive Applications To Boost Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market is expected to grow by USD 4.48 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 22%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Download a Free Sample Report Now!
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The strong demand from automotive applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- FOG-based IMUs
- MEMS Gyroscope-based IMUs
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41289
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market size
- Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market trends
- Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market industry analysis
The reduced cost of IMU sensors is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, fluctuations in raw materials prices may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Level Sensor Market -Global automotive level sensor market is segmented by product (fuel level sensor, engine oil level sensor, coolant level sensor, brake fluid level sensor, and power steering fluid level sensor) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) . Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market - Global automotive wheel speed sensor market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- FOG-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BorgWarner Inc.
- Bourns Inc.
- Continental AG
- elobau GmbH & Co. KG
- Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd
- Minda Corp. Ltd.
- Pricol Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Rochester Gauges LLC
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-inertial-measurement-unit-sensors-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-4-48-bn-growth-expected-in-global-automotive-inertial-measurement-unit-sensors-market-during-2021-2025--strong-demand-from-automotive-applications-to-boost-growth--technavio-301296723.html
SOURCE Technavio