newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$ 4.48 Bn Growth Expected In Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market During 2021-2025 | Strong Demand From Automotive Applications To Boost Growth | Technavio

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market is expected to grow by USD 4.48 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 22%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download a Free Sample Report Now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The strong demand from automotive applications will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
  • FOG-based IMUs
  • MEMS Gyroscope-based IMUs
  • Application
  • Passenger Cars
  • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geography
  • APAC
  • North America
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41289

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market size
  • Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market trends
  • Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market industry analysis

The reduced cost of IMU sensors is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, fluctuations in raw materials prices may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:Global Automotive Level Sensor Market -Global automotive level sensor market is segmented by product (fuel level sensor, engine oil level sensor, coolant level sensor, brake fluid level sensor, and power steering fluid level sensor) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) . Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Wheel Speed Sensor Market - Global automotive wheel speed sensor market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • FOG-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • BorgWarner Inc.
  • Bourns Inc.
  • Continental AG
  • elobau GmbH & Co. KG
  • Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd
  • Minda Corp. Ltd.
  • Pricol Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Rochester Gauges LLC
  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-inertial-measurement-unit-sensors-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-4-48-bn-growth-expected-in-global-automotive-inertial-measurement-unit-sensors-market-during-2021-2025--strong-demand-from-automotive-applications-to-boost-growth--technavio-301296723.html

SOURCE Technavio

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Bosch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Environment#Market Research#Market Trends#Emerging Market#Automotive Research#Market Demand#Borgwarner Inc#Bourns Inc#Elobau Gmbh#Minda Corp Ltd#Pricol Ltd#Rochester Gauges Llc#Imus#Mems Gyroscope#Vendor Analysis And Scope#Mea#Forces Analysis#Application Customer#Apac Market#Automotive Applications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Cars
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscollegebaseballcentral.com

Automotive Wires and Cable Materials Industry: Global Market Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

The Global Automotive Wires and Cable Materials Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast. Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The...
Marketstristateobserver.com

Jump Starter Market Is Expected To Thrive At Impressive CAGR By 2026 & Top Key Players Are COBRA, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Clore Automotive, Anker

Trending Jump Starter Market 2020: COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis. Chicago, United States ,The report entitled Global Jump Starter Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 released by Report Hive Research comprises an assessment of the market which provides the real-time market scenario and its projections during 2020 to 2026 time-period. The report offers an understanding of the demographic changes that took place in recent years. The report presents an analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, statistical and comprehensive facts of the global Jump Starter market. This research study presents informative information and in-depth evaluation of the market and its segments based totally on technology, geography, region, and applications.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Visitor Management Systems Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Kisi, Teamgo, ProxyClick

The latest independent research document on Global Visitor Management Systems examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Visitor Management Systems market report advocates analysis of Envoy, Bodet, HID Global, LobbyGuard, Kisi, Teamgo, ProxyClick, Sine, Coworking Spaces, WhosOnLocation, Vizito & Jolly Technologies.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Office and Home Keys Market - Poised For Disruptive And Explosive Growth | Codelocks, Allegion, Draper Tools

The latest independent research document on Global. The latest independent research document on Global Office and Home Keys examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Office and Home Keys market report advocates analysis of Serrature Meroni SpA, August Bremicker Söhne KG, The Eastern Company, DOM Security, Serrature Meroni SpA, Nuova Oxidal SRL, EVVA Sicherheitstechnologie GmbH, Assa Abloy AB, Codelocks Inc., Allegion PLC, Draper Tools Ltd & Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc..
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Flexible Concrete Vibrator Market 2020 | Increasing Demand With Leading Key Players: Exen, Wacker Neuson, Atlas Copco

A new Market Research from AMR, the Global Flexible Concrete Vibrator Market 2020-2026, is expected to show tremendous growth in the coming years. Analysts also analyzed the ongoing trends in Flexible Concrete Vibrator and the opportunities for growth in the industries. These shareholders include the following manufacturers of Flexible Concrete Vibrator: Exen, Wacker Neuson, Atlas Copco, Multiquip, Foshan Yunque, Wamgroup, Vibco, Badger Meter, Enarco, Weber, Minnich, Laier, KZW, Denver Concrete Vibrator, Rokamat, AEC, Shatal, Oztec, etc. .
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market 2021 Estimates & Forecast by Application, Size, Production, Market Share, Consumption, Trends and Forecast 2030

Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market Overview. This report gives top to the bottom research study Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor of utilizing SWOT examination for example Quality, Weakness, Opportunities, and Threat to the association. Non-contact Temperature Measurement Sensor Market report likewise gives an in-depth study of the central competitors in the market which depends on the different destinations of an association, for example, profiling, the product layout, the amount of creation, required raw material, and the financial strength of the organization.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Exhaust Sensor Market Research (2021): Analysis and Insights, Growth Factors, Profit margin, Forecast till 2030

The Global Exhaust Sensor 2021-30 market research study from MarketResearch.Biz provides extensive insights of the geographic scope, market size, immense insights into the industry, extensive analysis, and market revenue estimates up to 2030. The Exhaust Sensor market report is made up of so many vital things that are relevant in order to provide a correct vision to understand the current and upcoming challenges of the Exhaust Sensor industry.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Workforce Analytics Market | Covid-19 Impact, Industry Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2030

The latest research on Global Workforce Analytics Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2020 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2030 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Workforce Analytics market and this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID-19. Also, Workforce Analytics Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, and Trends. The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Submarine Cable System Market | Covid-19 Impact, Industry Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2030

The latest research on Global Submarine Cable System Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2020 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2030 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Submarine Cable System market and this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID-19. Also, Submarine Cable System Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, and Trends. The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Drone Simulator Market | Covid-19 Impact, Industry Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2030

The latest research on Global Drone Simulator Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2020 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2030 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Drone Simulator market and this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID-19. Also, Drone Simulator Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, and Trends. The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cloud Workflow Market | Covid-19 Impact, Industry Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2030

The latest research on Global Cloud Workflow Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2020 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2030 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Cloud Workflow market and this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID-19. Also, Cloud Workflow Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, and Trends. The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Industrynysenasdaqlive.com

Offshore Drilling Fluids Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share

The global Offshore Drilling Fluids Market 2019 report serves as a document containing all-around information, which promotes and assists the estimation of every aspect of the Offshore Drilling Fluids market. It delivers an image of the foundation and framework of the Offshore Drilling Fluids market, which outlines its favourable or restrictive points for global and regional growth. It describes the current situation of Offshore Drilling Fluids market by deeply examining various producers, syndicates, organizations, suppliers, and industries beneath Offshore Drilling Fluids market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Network Management System Market | Covid-19 Impact, Industry Share, Growth by Business Developments 2021 to 2030

The latest research on Global Network Management System Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional, and country-level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2020 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2030 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Network Management System market and this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID-19. Also, Network Management System Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario, and Trends. The report also gives a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Fortified Beverage Market Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Structural Analysis and Forecast To 2030

Fortified Beverage Market report highlights the Industry essentials, regional market, global economic industry growth, and market competitors joined with their market share. It is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Fortified Beverage Industry which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the business key players. The report is a crucial research document for its targeted audiences such as Fortified Beverage manufacturers, raw material suppliers and buyers, industry experts, and other business authorities. The review helps to summarize the global Fortified Beverage industry situation (Historical, Present, and Future), in addition to financial development within the industry through expert analysis included inside it that comprises details expenses like material cost, Fixed Costs, Direct Costs, Indirect Costs, Marketing Costs, and Capital Expenditure.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market ( Huge Demand PDF ) is Growing Dynamically at a Phenomenal CAGR of $$% During Forecast 2022-2031

The Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Hearing Aid Batteries Market include SPECTRUM BRANDS, Energizer Holdings, Montana Tech, Duracell, Panasonic, Sony, Toshiba, Swatch, ZeniPower, Kodak, NEXcell, NANFU. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Lockdown impact on Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market Global Demand, Research and Top Leading Player to 2026

“Global Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market 2021“research offers highlights of the business with key insights, applications, and the industrial chain structure. Furthermore, it provides information on the worldwide market containing the latest patterns, focused scene investigation, key locales, and their improvement status. Advanced approaches and plans are examined just as assembling procedures and cost structures are dissected likewise. The report states import/trade utilities, market figures, cost, value, income, and gross productivity of the market. Also, with the emergence of the global pandemic, the effect of COVID-19 is analyzed in the Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances report. Depends on the type and applications, the entrance of new products and research involved in the growth of innovative products is one of the major aspects which is expected to have an influence on the Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market. In addition, the impact of lockdown on production and the impact of demand on these products is one of the major factors that are likely to affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Pasta Pasteurizers Market Production, Sales And Consumption Status And Prospects Professional Industry Research Report 2021-2030

Global Pasta Pasteurizers Market Research report contains graphical details (data tables, charts, and graphs) for Projected and forecast years to understand Market analysis. Global Pasta Pasteurizers industry report provides exact information about market trends, business swap, and consumer behavior, etc. Being a confirm and a good source of data, this market research report offers a detailed view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations, and opportunities that drives the business on the right route of success. The Global Pasta Pasteurizers Market report has been using tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis methods.
Computersnewsparent.com

OEE Software Market Size Will Grow Profitably In Upcoming Estimation Year 2026

The study on the OEE Software Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the OEE Software Market throughout the forecast period (2020-2026). The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ancient Grains Market [Trending 2021] Trend Analytics, Current Updates, Global Share Analysis, Competitive Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2031

The Global Ancient Grains Market will be analyzed based on key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and the company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Ancient Grains Market include General Mills, Intersnack, Yamazaki Baking, Calbee, Grupo Bimbo, Kellogg, Nestle, Pepsico, Premier Foods, KP Snacks. These vendors are actively involved in organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Businessgroundalerts.com

Instrument Calibration Services Market Business Analysis 2021 by CAGR, Share, Revenue and Prominent Key Players to 2026

The New Research Report on Global Instrument Calibration Services Market till 2026 added by Market Study Report LLC studies the current and upcoming Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth Trend and Forecast. The report on Instrument Calibration Services market specifies information about this industry concerning a thorough and a detailed assessment...