Walla Walla man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 shooting near Umapine
PENDLETON — A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 18, in the 2018 shooting death of his co-worker at a dairy outside of Umapine. Antonio Vasquez-Vargas, 55, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for first-degree manslaughter and a consecutive two-and-a-half years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, court records show. He also will serve two-and-a-half years under post-prison supervision, documents show.www.eastoregonian.com