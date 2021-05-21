newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla, WA

Walla Walla man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 shooting near Umapine

By BRYCE DOLE East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 5 days ago

PENDLETON — A Walla Walla man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 18, in the 2018 shooting death of his co-worker at a dairy outside of Umapine. Antonio Vasquez-Vargas, 55, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for first-degree manslaughter and a consecutive two-and-a-half years for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon, court records show. He also will serve two-and-a-half years under post-prison supervision, documents show.

www.eastoregonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umatilla County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Walla Walla, WA
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
City
Milton-freewater, OR
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Walla Walla, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Crime#Guilty Of Murder#Murder Charges#State Prison#Vehicular Homicide#Umapine#First Degree Manslaughter#Court Records#Court Documents#Post Prison Supervision#Plea Deal Negotiations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Umatilla County, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Suspicious device forces closure on Highway 730

UMATILLA COUNTY – A Umatilla County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a possible drug activity call at 11 a.m. this morning (Saturday) on Highway 730 near milepost 196. The report was of some containers full of syringes near the pump station. The deputy discovered what is being described as a “suspicious...
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Oregon Stategorgenewscenter.com

Fatal Crash on Hwy 395 – Umatilla County

On Saturday, May 15, 2021, at approximately 4:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Hwy 395 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW motorcycle, operated by Steven Orchekowsky (53) of Newcastle, WA., was northbound when it left the roadway and crashed.
Walla Walla County, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Emergency Services — 5/13/21

2:56 p.m. — Littering, Gerking Flat Road, near Athena. 3:57 p.m. — Theft, 200 block White Street. 3:41 p.m. — Package stolen, 1100 block Francis Avenue. 9:07 a.m. — Spray paint on trash enclosure, Big 5 Sporting Goods, 1711 Twin Creek Place. ARRESTS. Walla Walla County. WEDNESDAY. 6:57 a.m. —...
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

5/15 Courts

PENDLETON — The following sentences have been imposed in Umatilla County courts:. •Anthony Arlie Leroy Roach, 31, Pendleton, pleaded guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine: sentenced to 3 years probation, 180 sanction units, 90 maximum jail units, 160 hours community service, $750 fine and $1,250 fine-suspended. •Dominic Michael Silva, 28, Baker...
Wallowa County, ORwallowa.com

For the Record

7:29 a.m. — Donald Reed Buhler, 32, of Joseph, was arrested by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of contempt of court. He was transported to the Umatilla County Jail. 9:13 a.m. — A warning for a passing violation was issued by the WCSO during a traffic stop...
Kennewick, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Kennewick woman sentenced for October high-speed chase in Walla Walla County

A woman from Kennewick was sentenced for three crimes related to leading Walla Walla are law enforcement on a high-speed chase down U.S. Highway 12 in October 2020. Alicia Enriquez-Meyer, 21, was sentenced by Judge M. Scott Wolfram to 30 days in jail based on an agreed recommendation between the defendant and prosecutors.
Hermiston, ORelkhornmediagroup.com

Transient arrested on secret indictment charges

HERMISTON – Hermiston police arrested a transient, 26-year-old Kevin Melendez and Rachel Cruz, 26, of Hermiston in response to a call to report trespassing Friday. Both were found to be wanted on warrants. Cruz was the subject of a bench warrant for failure to appear and was jailed with $20,000...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Man takes plea deal in Walla Walla La Quinta car casing case

A man who was spotted with another person potentially casing cars at Walla Walla's La Quinta Inn & Suites pleaded guilty to one charge in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday, May 7. Lathan T. Nagle, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree taking of a vehicle without permission. In his...
Pendleton, OREast Oregonian

One killed in ATV crash near Ukiah

PENDLETON — Officials with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said that an ATV driver was killed and a passenger injured in a crash on Saturday, May 8, near Ukiah. According to a press release from the UCSO, Jessica Whitney Ice, 33, of Pendleton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the area of Hideaway Springs Road.
Oregon Statenbcrightnow.com

One Woman Dead Following ATV Accident Near Ukiah

UKIAH, OR- According to Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, On Saturday May 8th, Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a report of an ATV accident that happened near Hideaway Springs Rd, just east of Ukiah, Oregon. At about 3 pm, Umatilla County Sheriff's Dispatch received a call reporting two people...
Ukiah, ORyaktrinews.com

Pendleton woman killed in ATV accident near Ukiah, deputies say

UKIAH, Ore. — A woman from Pendleton was killed Saturday in a crash while riding an ATV, according to a report issued Sunday by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Sterrin Ward said in a news release that Jessica Whitney Ice passed away. She was 33 years old. The deadly...
Umatilla County, ORKEPR

Body found in Umatilla County during search for missing woman

Umatilla County — Police concluded the search for Deb Hendrichs, a 56-year-old missing woman last seen between Meacham and Pendleton, after investigators found a body on the east side of I-84 south of Meacham near milepost 238. Hendrichs had been missing for more than three months. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s...
Umatilla County, ORnortheastoregonnow.com

Woman Dies in ATV Accident

A Pendleton woman died Saturday afternoon in an ATV accident. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received a call around 3 p.m. reporting two people injured in an ATV accident. Pendleton Fire and Ukiah Quick Response Team responded and medics on scene confirmed the operator of the ATV, Jessica Whitney Ice, 33, was deceased.
Oregon StateKEPR

Husband of missing woman speaks out after body found in Oregon

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — Family members are mourning the loss of an Idaho woman after police found her body south of Meacham, Oregon over the weekend. Deborah Hendrichs, 56 went missing back in January. Family members say she was last seen between Meacham and Pendleton. On Saturday, Umatilla authorities found...