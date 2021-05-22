newsbreak-logo
ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Reminds Peloton Interactive, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K Of Important June 28 Deadline In First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - PTON

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) - Get Report between September 11, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important June 28, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Peloton securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT:To join the Peloton class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2079.html http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1961.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 28, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW:We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers

DETAILS OF THE CASE:According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance; (5) Tread featured similar safety concerns; (6) merely reinforcing safety warnings would be insufficient; (7) the CPSC and Peloton would issue a recall of the Tread+ and Tread; (8) issues with the Tread+ and Tread were not patchable via software updates; (9) defendants were not fully cooperating with the CPSC; (10) as opposed to defendants' statements, CPSC statements were not misleading or inaccurate; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Peloton class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2079.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information: Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40 th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-and-longstanding-law-firm-reminds-peloton-interactive-inc-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-of-important-june-28-deadline-in-first-filed-securities-class-action-commenced-by-the-firm--pton-301297191.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

