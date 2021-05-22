newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

VeriBlock Project Launches Nonprofit VeriBlock Foundation

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the team behind the VeriBlock® Blockchain project, which extends Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work ("PoW") security to the world's blockchains in an entirely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless ("DTTP®") manner, announced the official launch of the nonprofit VeriBlock Foundation in the Cayman Islands.

Xenios SEZC, the former official sponsor of the VeriBlock Blockchain Project, will provide funding and technical advisement to the Foundation, which will continue to contribute to the development and adoption of the decentralized VeriBlock network and its Proof-of-Proof ("PoP") security technology. During the transition period, the Foundation will be coordinating with the community on rebranding VeriBlock's online presence to reflect the project's new initiatives and provide resources for community members and other blockchain projects that want to get involved.

"The VeriBlock Foundation will further the project as a natural next step in achieving an ever-increasing level of decentralization and autonomy," VeriBlock Co-Founder and CEO Justin Fisher commented.

The Foundation will be led by the VeriBlock community, including members of the original VeriBlock team, and will provide a grant program to fund third-party initiatives which benefit the VeriBlock ecosystem.

"We chose Cayman as home for the Foundation as their government has worked closely with industry experts to foster innovation in FinTech, welcoming decentralized technologies with friendly and effective regulations that ensure compliance with international financial regulations without stifling innovation," explained Fisher.

Justin Fisher also serves as a member of the Steering Committee for Digital Cayman, an independent industry consortium for the digital sector which works closely with Cayman regulators on legislation and best practices guidelines to ensure a healthy and productive regulatory environment for tech companies in the Cayman Islands.

"Part of the Foundation's mission is to educate the blockchain ecosystem on the benefits of Proof-of-Proof and how it can be used to secure any blockchain in a truly DTTP fashion while positioning Bitcoin as the security backbone of the entire decentralized digital economy," commented VeriBlock Co-Founder and CTO Maxwell Sanchez.

Anyone interested in becoming a member and contributing to the VeriBlock ecosystem can reach out to hello@veriblock.com.

About the VeriBlock FoundationThe VeriBlock Foundation is a nonprofit committed to increasing awareness and adoption of the VeriBlock Blockchain and its Proof-of-Proof security protocol. VeriBlock inherits security from Bitcoin in a completely Decentralized, Trustless, Transparent, and Permissionless ("DTTP®") manner, following the same attributes that made Bitcoin great, and allows any other blockchain to reinforce their existing security with the full Proof-of-Work power of Bitcoin in the same manner.

Media Contact Alexis Quintal alexis@newswire.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veriblock-project-launches-nonprofit-veriblock-foundation-301297187.html

SOURCE VeriBlock

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
244
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Charity#International Community#Technology Innovation#Digital Innovation#Launches#Financial Innovation#Permissionless#The Steering Committee#Dttp#Cto Maxwell Sanchez#Third Party Initiatives#Community Members#Ceo#Security Technology#Tech Companies#Industry Experts#Download Multimedia#Blockchain#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Society
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Charities
Related
Charitiesthenonprofittimes.com

Nonprofit Vendor Marketplace Launches

The Nonprofit Vendor Marketplace, the only independent, peer-reviewed site specializing specifically in the nonprofit fundraising technology space, launched today. Powered by NPT Publishing, the Nonprofit Vendor Marketplace aims to be a trusted and independent review site for both nonprofits and CRM fundraising software vendors, providing insights on the highest rated, curated and peer-reviewed software.
Melrose, MAWicked Local

Melrose Education Foundation launches flamingo fundraiser

The Melrose Education Foundation recently launched the annual flamingo fundraiser. Residents can flock their friends, neighbors or themselves for a great cause. Order a flock and a “flamboyance” of pink yard flamingos will land overnight and then fly away 24 hours later. Every flock donation supports the Melrose Education Foundation’s grants awarded directly to Melrose teachers.
Charitiesnny360.com

Strong Roots Charitable Foundation partners with Welcome Home Project

AKWESASNE MOHAWK TERRITORY — The Strong Roots Charitable Foundation and the Welcome Home Project has announced a new community initiative that will directly support the transition of returning community members from incarceration by providing resources which include safe housing and strength based peer support. The collaborative forces of these two community organizations is rooted in creating an Akwesasne community led, trauma informed response to those returning home. The partnership will help people released from incarceration have access to affordable, single-person living units, along with community support, resources and encouragement to acclimate their way back to their families and society.
Charitiescompsmag.com

Flywire Charitable Foundation Launches New Scholarships for

Flywire announces second annual scholarship program for students all around the world. New scholarships available to students studying social justice, global health and global citizenship. The Flywire Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable foundation, continues to work towards improving access to quality education and healthcare. BOSTON, May 10, 2021 (News)...
Advocacyhotelnewsresource.com

Relay and the American Hotel & Lodging Foundation Launch Relay It Forward Giveback Program

Relay, the communications disrupter known for displacing traditional radios, today announced Relay It Forward, a national giveback partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging (AHLA) Foundation. Under the program, for every purchase of Relay push-to-talk devices by a hotel, the software company will sponsor a hotel employee’s training and development provided by the Foundation’s Empowering Youth Program, which recruits Opportunity Youth to entry-level hotel positions. The new partnership aims to prepare the next generation of hotel employees with additional job skills at a time when the industry is beginning to recover from COVID-19 and recruit employees back into the industry.
Atlanta, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

The Rockefeller Foundation’s Opportunity Collective Launches Power Building Initiative in Atlanta

The Partnership for Southern Equity (PSE) was selected to lead an Atlanta-based power building cohort as a part of The Rockefeller Foundation’s Opportunity Collective (ROC). The Rockefeller Foundation has committed to supporting a collective of government, business, foundation, and nonprofit partners in 12 places over several years to decrease the racial wealth gap while demonstrating successful models of stabilizing and growing Black and Latinx small businesses. Through the ROC’s efforts in Atlanta, the Foundation will support local partners, projects, and policies that break down barriers to capital and credit access to Black and Latinx small businesses through three pillars: (1) POWER BUILDING (2) CONTEXTUAL TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE (led by Our Village United/Village Market Atlanta) and (3) CAPITAL PROVIDERS who will invest grant and program related dollars to seed and accelerate private capital institutions that have equity at their core.
Charitiesbowhunting.com

Lancaster Archery Launches New Foundation

The leadership at Lancaster Archery Supply introduces the Lancaster Archery Foundation – a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “provide resources to grow, educate, and develop athletes in competitive archery.”. PJ Reilly sat down with Foundation President Rob Kaufhold to talk about the foundation, and how it will help grow...
Omaha, NEFremont Tribune

Grant pool for nonprofit projects trimmed to $15 million

Nebraska lawmakers gave second-round approval Thursday to a plan for setting aside $15 million to help nonprofits complete capital construction projects interrupted by the pandemic. LB566, the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act, advanced to the final round of consideration after lawmakers trimmed its cost. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha,...
Charitiesmvariety.com

Lemmai-Mei Nonprofit Incubator Project cohort 1 completes training

(MANGO) — Marianas Alliance of Non-Governmental Organizations completed its first cohort training on Thursday, May 13, 2021 with 14 participants from eight CNMI nonprofit organizations receiving certificates of completion for MANGO's Lemmai-Mei Nonprofit Incubator Project. The nonprofit organizations that participated included 500 Sails, Center for Living Independently, Friends of the...
CharitiesPublishers Weekly

Mellon, Flamboyan Foundations Launch Fellowship for Puerto Rican Writers

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and the Flamboyan Foundation’s Arts Fund have jointly established the Letras Boricuas Fellowship, which will support emerging and established Puerto Rican writers of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and children’s literature. Each of the 30 fellowships will come with an unrestricted $25,000 grant, with the first 15 writers to be announced this November.
Environmentecomagazine.com

Ocean Legacy Foundation Launches EPIC Academy

EPIC Academy is a free online educational platform providing worldwide communities with essential knowledge regarding ocean plastic pollution, cleanup efforts, and solutions for creating plastic-free environments. Ocean Legacy Foundation (OLF), a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution emergency response programs, with the goal to end ocean...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

National Gay Wedding Association Announces Strategic Partnership

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Gay Wedding Association (NGWA) announces a strategic partnership with The National Society of Black Wedding and Event Professionals (NSBWEP). NSBWEP is the first and only membership-based Non-Profit National Association representing Black-owned businesses and entities in the wedding & event planning industry.
Environmentwhattheythink.com

SGP Foundation Earns GuideStar Silver Recognition for Nonprofits

Sayville, N.Y. – The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP), the leading authority in sustainable printing certifications, announced today that its sister organization, SGP Foundation Inc, earned the Silver GuideStar Nonprofit Profile Seal of Transparency. This is the second level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. SGP Foundation is moving forward in its mission to provide education and awareness of sustainability best practices to the printing industry.
CharitiesTimes Union

KiwiTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Nonprofit Makeda Foundation

Aimed to drive sustainable economic and social growth for Black founders. KiwiTech, LLC, a leading innovation ecosystem that helps startups build viable products, drive traction, and raise capital, announced a strategic partnership with Makeda Foundation, a nonprofit organization empowering women and helping reduce gender disparities in Africa. As part of...
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Telluride Foundation launches search for next CEO

When Telluride Foundation CEO Paul Major announced in January his plans to transition out of his role after 20 years with the nonprofit, the organization found itself searching for a new leader. The foundation’s board of directors recently announced that the search is officially underway, though Major will remain in...