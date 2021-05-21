City of Hermiston's budget sees 19.5% increase
HERMISTON — The city of Hermiston's budget committee is recommending the city council pass a proposed 2021-22 budget that is $11.2 million larger than the previous year. City Manager Byron Smith told the committee the 19.5% increase was due to a number of large capital projects the city is undertaking in the coming year. Those include construction of a new city hall, an infrastructure project at the South Hermiston Industrial Park, resurfacing the apron at the Hermiston Municipal Airport and various water and sewer projects.