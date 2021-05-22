newsbreak-logo
Santa Cruz, CA

Feds kick in $620K for Santa Cruz Wharf redevelopment

 1 day ago

The historic Santa Cruz Wharf is receiving a hefty boost of federal funds for the city’s redevelopment project. On Thursday, the city of Santa Cruz was awarded a $620,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, according to a press release. The grant is expected to help create 75 jobs and generate $6 million in private investment.

