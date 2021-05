Our post family dinner on May 3rd was unlike any others. We were extremely surprised and deeply saddened by the Bill and Melinda Gates divorce announcement. For long, I had been seeing the couple, among a few others like Michelle and Barack Obama, as an icon for marriage and equal partnership where both sides can unleash their fullest potential and bring meaningful impact to the world while raising a great family. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” read Melinda Gate’s heart-breaking statement on Instagram which prompted me to right away order her book “The Moment of Lift” and listen to an episode by What’s Her Story Podcast where she was interviewed very shortly before the shocking news.