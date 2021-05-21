newsbreak-logo
TechfestNW 2021 AO Tech selects a Portland startup as the winner of the international startup competition

By Rick Turoczy
siliconflorist.com
 1 day ago

TechfestNW had a pandemically reduced footprint this year. But that doesn’t mean its impact is any smaller. Especially when it comes to startups having a platform to share what they’re building. And after an arduous pitch competition, the winner of the annual event has been named. It’s a Portland company. Called Rewire Neuro.

