Rain could finally let up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend as we had generally nice weather with the exception of some showers and storm developing yesterday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather on the way for the region. By the time the week is out, some in the viewing area could see more than five inches of rain. This is on top of all the rain that we saw across the region last week, and flooding could become a concern as we get later in the week. Temperatures this week will be warm but not hot as the rain will limit how warm we can get. But you should anticipate some muggy conditions as we go throughout the week.