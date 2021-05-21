Rain could finally let up this weekend

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Copious amounts of rain have soaked the ArkLaTex since early last week. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of Friday evening indicated another wave of precipitation moving through. All the rain of late has put Shreveport over 5 inches above it's precipitation average for May according...

Shreveport, LAKSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope everyone had a fantastic weekend as we had generally nice weather with the exception of some showers and storm developing yesterday afternoon. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a whole lot of wet weather on the way for the region. By the time the week is out, some in the viewing area could see more than five inches of rain. This is on top of all the rain that we saw across the region last week, and flooding could become a concern as we get later in the week. Temperatures this week will be warm but not hot as the rain will limit how warm we can get. But you should anticipate some muggy conditions as we go throughout the week.
Shreveport, LATexarkana Gazette

TEXARKANA — Bowie and Miller counties could see several more inches of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS is for Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. Rain and widespread thunderstorms returned late on Sunday and the...
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Shreveport, LAKTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - After a winter freeze that crippled drinking water systems across the region, the city of Shreveport is launching a $36.5 million project to improve its drinking water infrastructure. The Shreveport Times reports the city is renovating its service pump station that was built in the 1930s....
Shreveport, LAKTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered damage is being reported around the ArkLaTex in the wake of the storms that pushed through the area Monday night. Thousands were left without power as utility lines were brought down by trees. Overnight, there were multiple listings on the Caddo 911 website regarding trees blocking...
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following lake in Louisiana Cross Bayou At Cross Lake affecting Caddo Parish. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cross Bayou At Cross Lake. * Until Thursday evening. * At 6:30 AM CDT Wednesday the pool stage was 172.9 feet. * Flood pool stage is 173 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Cross Lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage this morning to a crest of 173.5 feet early this Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood pool stage by early Thursday morning. * Impact...Minor lowland flooding of access roads and boat ramps around the lake. Secure water craft and docks for high water. To control high water, expect the gates at the water treatment plant to remain open until the lake recedes to near the 171.1 foot conservation pool stage.
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-10 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to shelter inside a strong building, and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Marion County in northeastern Texas Southern Cass County in northeastern Texas Northeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 223 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kildare, or 14 miles south of Atlanta, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 225 PM CDT, golf ball size hail was reported in Kildare. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Jefferson, Linden, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod and Berea. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1124 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Greenwood, Fosters, Forbing, Cross Lake, Barksdale Air Force Base, Ferguson and Red Chute.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 24 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Curtis, Lake Bistineau South, Brice, Plum Orchard Landing, Loggy Bayou, Womack, Ninock, Friendship, Crichton, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bossier Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bossier; Caddo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES...EASTERN MARION...SOUTHEASTERN CASS AND NORTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 316 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Benton, or 18 miles north of Bossier City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. At 300 PM CDT, quarter size hail was reported in Vivian. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Vivian, Blanchard, Benton, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Rodessa, Belcher, Ida, Gilliam, Bivins, Lodi, Smithland, McLeod, Kildare, Karnack and Gray. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Effective: 2021-04-29 11:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-04-29 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caddo SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL CADDO PARISH IN NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Marshall, moving east at 45 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shreveport, Marshall, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Oil City, Mooringsport, Karnack, Scottsville, Caddo Lake, Cross Lake, Leigh, Jonesville, Bethany and Nesbitt.